First tree planting of 2020 takes place in Sidmouth

PUBLISHED: 07:00 22 January 2020

The first tree planting of 2020 in Sidmouth - Jim Wright volunteer. Picture: Sidmouth Arboretum

The first tree planting of 2020 in Sidmouth - Jim Wright volunteer. Picture: Sidmouth Arboretum

Archant

Some ornamental tree species have been planted at the Bowd by Sidmouth Arboretum.

The first tree planting of 2020 in Sidmouth. Picture: Sidmouth Arboretum The first tree planting of 2020 in Sidmouth. Picture: Sidmouth Arboretum

A line of ornamental - cherry blossom and crab apple - trees as well as others have been planted in Sidmouth.

Sidmouth Arboretum was out planting at the Bowd as part of its first planting session of the new year.

Diana East, on behalf of Sidmouth Arboretum, said: "We began with a line of ornamental trees - cherry blossom for the spring and crab apples which the birds love just now; together with black poplar - which are unusual but grow well in these wet soils.

"Much precision work went into the position and planting of a long mixed hedge including hawthorn, beech, hazel, field maple, spindle, guelder rose and dog rose.

The first tree planting of 2020 in Sidmouth - Jon Ball, chairman, and Graham Hutchinson, chief planter. Picture: Sidmouth ArboretumThe first tree planting of 2020 in Sidmouth - Jon Ball, chairman, and Graham Hutchinson, chief planter. Picture: Sidmouth Arboretum

"The hedge was requested by Devon Highways as a road safety measure, it will encourage drivers heading towards Exeter to obey the slow sign as they approach the junction."

The next tree planting will take place on Friday, February 14 at 11am at Stowford. Alternatively all are welcome to pop along to the AGM on Tuesday, January 21, from 5.30pm, at the Leigh Browne Room of Dissenters, opposite Tesco - and hear more about the plans for more planting as well as events throughout the year.

