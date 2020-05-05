Advanced search

Five Covid-19 deaths confirmed in Sidmouth, two in Exmouth and one in Honiton

PUBLISHED: 15:06 05 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:06 05 May 2020

A picture of the map showing Covid-19 related deaths in between March 1, 2020 and April 17, 2020. Picture: Office of National Statistics.

There have been five confirmed Covid-19 deaths in Sidmouth as well as in other East Devon areas, including Exmouth and Honiton.

The Office of National Statistics (ONS) has released a map showing local figures for coronavirus deaths between March 1 and April 17, which were registered on April 18.

Currently these are the latest figures which break down the number of deaths in each ward.

The interactive map also shows there has been one death in Ottery and West Hill, one death in Honiton South and West, one death in Budleigh Salterton, one in Exmouth Littleham and one in Exmouth town.

A further death was registered in the Clyst, Exton and Lympstone area.

The map also breaks down the number of deaths, by location across Exeter where they have been a total 25 deaths as well as one in Topsham.

The figures are based on people deaths where coronavirus was the underlying cause or was mentioned on the death certificate as a contributory factor.

