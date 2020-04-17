Advanced search

Plans lodged to partially convert historical Ottery hotel into flats

PUBLISHED: 16:30 19 April 2020

Blackdown House, East Devon District Council's Honiton headquarters. Picture: Dan WIlkins

Blackdown House, East Devon District Council's Honiton headquarters. Picture: Dan WIlkins

Archant

Plans have been lodged to convert a semi-redundant Ottery pub into five flats.

The application, for the Kings Arms Hotel in Gold Street, seeks to retain the existing bar, lounge and skittle alley at the premises.

If approved, the hotel’s pool room, kitchen and prep area would be converted into a two-bed flat, while retaining the lounge bar, public bar and skittle alley and three sets of toilets.

Four letting bedrooms, a bar and function room would be transformed into two two-bed flats, a further three letting rooms into one two-bed flat and three staff bedrooms into a one-bed flat.

A design and access statement for the plans said: “In line with many similar public houses locally and nationally, the pub and hotel operation have struggled to viably operate for many years.

“Prior to the Covid-19 closedown, the pub was operating at a low level on a short-term licence, but the hotel rooms were not in use.

“This is both an issue of demand for such accommodation in a competitive market, exacerbated by such operations as Airbnb and the long-standing building condition.

“The level of projected revenue is inadequate to service the finance required to renovate the building.”

The existing rear courtyard would be used to provide one parking space per flat, plus two visitor and two spaces for the pub.

The plans said the listed status of the building, its deteriorating condition and the ‘inability’ of the hotel use to provide a ‘viable basis for the long-term renovation and maintenance of the building’, changes need to be made.

The Kings Arms dates back to the 18th Century and is Grade II listed.

The statement said: “It is imperative that alternative uses that can generate sufficient funds to enable proper renovation to be undertaken is identified.

“With the current metrics of the local property market, it is believed that only residential conversion would facilitate this.”

The plans said the proposal would bring a redundant and derelict part of an existing listed building into effective use, ensuring its upkeep and will not cause any detrimental impact on the owners.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Another large cliff fall on Sidmouth beach

The moments after the cliff fall on Sidmouth East Beach on Monday, April 13, 2020. Picture: George Adams

Sidford residents dance in the street to raise morale during lockdown

Charlotte Norton, centre, organised the street dance. Picture: Kyle Baker

Alabama Rot cases confirmed in Sidmouth and Honiton

Cases of Alabama Rot have been diagnosed in Honiton and Sidmouth. Picture: Getty Images

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

The world is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Concern for missing 86-year-old from Talaton

Jean Fellas, aged 86, was last seen at her home in Talaton on April 17.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Another large cliff fall on Sidmouth beach

The moments after the cliff fall on Sidmouth East Beach on Monday, April 13, 2020. Picture: George Adams

Sidford residents dance in the street to raise morale during lockdown

Charlotte Norton, centre, organised the street dance. Picture: Kyle Baker

Alabama Rot cases confirmed in Sidmouth and Honiton

Cases of Alabama Rot have been diagnosed in Honiton and Sidmouth. Picture: Getty Images

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

The world is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Concern for missing 86-year-old from Talaton

Jean Fellas, aged 86, was last seen at her home in Talaton on April 17.

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth RFC back in time - picture special from the 2006/07 season

Sidmouth RFC action from the 2006 07 season. Picture TERRY IFE

£825million of NHS debt to be written off in South West

Simon Jupp, MP, during a visit to Sidmouth last year. Ref shs 46 19TI 4243. Picture: Terry Ife

Plans lodged to partially convert historical Ottery hotel into flats

Blackdown House, East Devon District Council's Honiton headquarters. Picture: Dan WIlkins

Tom O’Flaherty signs new deal at Exeter Chiefs

Exeter Chiefs

Coronavirus Community Lifelines in Sidmouth

The Balfour, Sidmouth. Ref shs 43 17TI 2350. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24