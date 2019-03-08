Gallery

'Fantastic' carnival brings the bright lights to Ottery

Ottery Carnival 2019. Picture: Alex Walton Photography Alex Walton

It was a night of bright lights and stunning displays as the carnival rolled into Ottery once again.

Sid Vale Carnival Club's tribute to Isambard Kingdom Brunel won the open class and best overall on Saturday, as carnival floats wowed the crowds.

Superheroes including Spider-Man, Batman and his arch nemesis the Joker were seen in the convoy as a number of groups joined in the fun.

Also seen were the Ancient Egyptians and farm animals as well as one of Ottery's famous Tar Barrels as entrants made their way along the procession route. PCSO Jonathan Sims thanked parents and young people on behalf of the town's police team for not bringing alcohol to the event.

Before the carnival began, awards were handed out at a coronation ceremony held in the afternoon.

Former carnival queen Pat Conway, who was part of the town's carnival royal party 50 years ago, was the guest of honour to crown the 2020 party of Abigail Gibbons, Faith Holley and Lily Wood.

The trio took home an award each with Abigail awarded The Queens Trophy, Faith, the James Waterworth Cup and Lily the Carnival Princess Cup.

The outgoing royal party this year are Hayley Blackmore, Lexi Whitcombe and Mia Whitcombe.

This year's business awards went to The Volunteer Inn's Mike and Jacqui Down who won the Sally White Memorial Public House Challenge trophy and Sally Gooding, of Sal's Café, who claimed the Daniel Rowland Memorial Shield for the local business who raised the most money for the carnival.

New this year was the Phyllis Baxter Memorial Trophy, in memory of the town's former tourist information centre manager, which was presented to Abbotts DIY for the best dressed window.

There were lots of entries for this year's children's fancy dress competition and 'guy' contest which was won by Emily and Will Creek.

The guy will be placed at the top of the bonfire on Tar Barrels evening.

The full list of winners are:

CLASS A OPEN

1 Brunel's Workshop - Sid Vale Carnival Club

2 Afrika Explorers - Gliddons Bright Sparks

CLASS B HUMEROUS

1 Venga Bus On Tour - Honiton Young Farmers

CLASS C YOUTH (under 17)

1 Scarecrows Next Generation CC

2 Rubalo JCC

CLASS D 30ft

1 Spooktacular Budleigh Salterton CC

2 It Is What It Is Ipplepen C

CLASS E ROYALTY

1 Paignton Festival

2 Seaton Carnival

3 Honiton Carnival

CLASS F LOCAL

1 Kermet Otters CC

WALKING CLASS

CLASS H

1 Wind In The Willows (The Open Road) Bubbles CC

CLASS H - 1 MOTORISED

1 Carousel Sunshine Stars CC

2 Pirates on Parade

CLASS J SINGLE (UNDER 16)

1 Creatures Of The Deep Jiggle Junior CC

2 Princess Beauty Jiggle Mini Junior CC

3 Princess Aurora Lucy Ryder

4 Baby Bumble Bee Sunshine Star CC

CLASS M GROUPS

1 Devon Super Team

2 Down On The Farm Otterton Primary School

3 Ottery Community Theatre

CLASS N UNIFORMED GROUPS

1 Recycled Hungry Caterpillar 1st OSM Rainbows and Brownies

BEST OVERALL Sid Vale

BEST OVERALL WALKING Carousel

MOST COLOURFUL Ipplepen

BEST IN TOWN Otter Carnival Club