New £14m Sidmouth Beach Management Plan takes major step forward

Published: 2:31 PM October 26, 2021

Picture caption: The general outline for the new plans: Dark blue line – Splash wall to be raised along the majority of the Esplanade by approximately 10cm. Light blue line – this section will still have to be raised to about one metre. Yellow line – This is where the beach with be replenished with new beach material. Red circle – General locations of where the offshore island(s) can go. Green line – Where the rock groyne will be located. - Credit: East Devon District Council website

Proposals have been submitted for the new and improved multi-million Sidmouth Beach Management Plan, which would not involve the controversial raised splash wall on the seafront.

On Monday, October 25, East Devon District Council's Sidmouth beach management advisory group approved the new plan to better protect the Esplanade and the cliffs above East Beach.

An increase in Defra funding has allowed the group to spend the past six months considering options previously dismissed because of a lack of funding.

The alternative options eliminate the need for a one-metre splash wall to replace the current dwarf wall along the Esplanade, which some feared would be an eyesore.

The current islands have provided good protection from westerly storms and have also created a large pebble beach at Clifton, which protects the west of the town. The plan now includes two more islands, which will be built off Town Beach to the east of the current ones, reducing the wave action during storms and helping to protect the beaches.

On East Beach the current proposal for a large rock groyne remains the best option for the moment.

For the next steps the outline will be made into an official document and the advisory group will be asked for their views before the plans are sent to the Environment Agency, who will look to see if the plans are sound. If so the funding will be released to allow for the ‘detailed design stage’ to begin – this is where a more detailed study and modelling is carried out. It is expected that some changes will be made to the current proposal at that stage. If the changes are substantial, the scheme may have to go through a ‘technical review’ before the finalised designs are put forward for planning permission. At this stage, further consultations with the public and official bodies will be carried out.

Councillor Geoff Jung, chair of the Sidmouth Beach Management Committee, says “I am really pleased that the committee today supported the recommendation to move on to the next stage for this important and critical project. This scheme has been very challenging for many years and agreeing to move on to the next stage is brilliant news.”