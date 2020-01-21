Advanced search

Sidmouth flood prevention amphitheatre a step closer

PUBLISHED: 12:00 22 January 2020

An artist's impression of the proposed amphitheatre. Picture: Devon County Council

An artist's impression of the proposed amphitheatre. Picture: Devon County Council

Devon County Council

A proposed public amphitheatre in Sidmouth, which would double up as an flood prevention measure, has moved a step closer to becoming a reality.

How the proposed amphitheatre would look from a distance. Picture; Devon County CouncilHow the proposed amphitheatre would look from a distance. Picture; Devon County Council

Devon County Council wants to build an underground storage area for surface water beneath public parkland at The Knowle, off Station Road.

Earthworks above the storage facility would be shaped into the terraced circular layout of an amphitheatre, which could be used for outdoor public performances.

The removal of the surface water would reduce the flood risk to more than 100 homes.

East Devon District Council was asked for its response to the county council's proposals, and has decided to raise no objections.

Work could now start on the scheme in the next few months.

If the flood prevention work goes ahead, two drainage channels will be installed in Station Road, where surface water accumulates during heavy rainfall and flows towards the town centre.

The drainage system will carry the water to The Knowle's parkland and into a swale (a shallow indentation into the grassland). The swale will channel the water down the naturally sloping site to the base of the amphitheatre, where it will soak into storage crates below the ground.

The base will be designed in a way that minimises waterlogging, so the amphitheatre would be unusable for only a short time during heavy rain.

The plans for the parkland also include wildflower seed scattering along the swale, the planting of seven mature trees, and interpretation boards explaining how the flood prevention scheme works.

When the plans were originally submitted last autumn, they were welcomed by the Sidmouth Sidford councillor Stuart Hughes, who is also the county council's Cabinet member for highways management.

He said: "This flood alleviation scheme is extremely important for the town.

"A lot of investigation work has gone into working up the design of this scheme in order to increase the standard of flood protection in Sidmouth.

"This scheme is a win-win for Sidmouth as not only will it reduce flood risk but it will also provide a performance area for events, including the Sidmouth Folk Festival."

Most Read

Empty town centre shop in Ottery to be sold at auction

The vacant retail unit which used to house a Costcutter store. Picture: Clive Emson Auctioneers

First Sidmouth Repair Cafe of the year

The repair cafe volunteers at Christmas. Picture: Sidmouth Repair Cafe

Sidmouth dog walker rescued after falling from Lyme harbour wall

Paddle boarders bring the rescued man ashore at Lyme Regis. Picture Bob Thompson

Glass splash barriers – are they the answer for Sidmouth beach management plan?

A glass panel will be installed on the existing sea wall to test it. Picture: Googel/East Devon District Council

Fears over response times when daytime fire cover is reduced in Sidmouth

One of Sidmouth's fire appliances. Picture: Sidmouth Fire Station

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Empty town centre shop in Ottery to be sold at auction

The vacant retail unit which used to house a Costcutter store. Picture: Clive Emson Auctioneers

First Sidmouth Repair Cafe of the year

The repair cafe volunteers at Christmas. Picture: Sidmouth Repair Cafe

Sidmouth dog walker rescued after falling from Lyme harbour wall

Paddle boarders bring the rescued man ashore at Lyme Regis. Picture Bob Thompson

Glass splash barriers – are they the answer for Sidmouth beach management plan?

A glass panel will be installed on the existing sea wall to test it. Picture: Googel/East Devon District Council

Fears over response times when daytime fire cover is reduced in Sidmouth

One of Sidmouth's fire appliances. Picture: Sidmouth Fire Station

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Glass splash defence panels installed

Testing of the new Sidmouth glass wall splash defence on the seafront. Picture: Alex Walton

Sidmouth flood prevention amphitheatre a step closer

An artist's impression of the proposed amphitheatre. Picture: Devon County Council

First tree planting of 2020 takes place in Sidmouth

The first tree planting of 2020 in Sidmouth - Jim Wright volunteer. Picture: Sidmouth Arboretum

Sidmouth dog walker rescued after falling from Lyme harbour wall

Paddle boarders bring the rescued man ashore at Lyme Regis. Picture Bob Thompson

Sidmouth Chiefs see off Keynsham to net first win of 2020

Sidmouth Chiefs win at home to Newton Abbot by 32 points to 9. Ref shsp 44 19TI 2752. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists