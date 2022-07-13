Flood-prone school loses out on rebuild funding again

Tipton St John Primary has once again missed out on funding from the Government’s School Rebuilding Programme.

The Department for Education announced the 61 schools that are to benefit from the latest round of funding on Tuesday (July 12); none are in Devon.

Tipton Primary has flooded several times in recent years, the last time in October 2021. There has been a long-running campaign to get the school rebuilt on a different site.

There were hopes that the school would attract funding this year after the Government agreed to include risk of flooding in the criteria for awarding money. Previously, the decision-makers had prioritised the schools whose buildings were in the poorest condition. But in its response to a public consultation, published in February this year, the Government accepted that other factors could be taken into consideration, including significant flood risk that poses a health and safety issue.

At the time the MP for East Devon, Simon Jupp, welcomed the change, saying he had been raising the issue of flooding at Tipton St John School with the Department for Education since he was elected in 2019.

In response to this week’s Department for Education announcement, the county councillor for Otter Valley, Jess Bailey, said: “It is very disappointing that Tipton St John Primary School has not been successful in obtaining funding for a school rebuild in the latest round of the Government's schools rebuilding programme.

“One hundred and sixty one schools have now been announced in total through the programme. I understand that the Department for Education intends to announce further schools taking the total up to 300 in this financial year 2022-3.

“There is an established 'risk to life' from the flooding, yet time and time again other schools are prioritised over Tipton St John school.

“I will be doing everything I can to ensure the school achieves the funding it so urgently needs.”

The Department for Education's website states: "We are still assessing all other nominations received and have not ruled out any nominated schools from selection at this point. We plan to confirm another set of prioritised schools before the end of this financial year."