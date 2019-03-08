Flossy the cat needs a new home

Flossy's kittens have been rehomed, but she is left behind. Picture: Mark Tolboom M Tolboom 2019

This is Flossy, originally brought in to Axhayes Cats Protection as a stray when she was pregnant. She went on to have five healthy kittens, all of which have found new homes, leaving Flossy behind.

Deputy manager Jackie Phipp said: "She is a delightful cat who is very friendly, affectionate and playful. But, as she was a stray, we do not know her history, or how she will settle with other pets or children."

She added that Flossy's story highlights the importance of neutering cats so that they do not breed litters of unwanted kittens. Many owners do not realise that female cats can start reproducing when they are just four months old. There are also health risks. "Unneutered cats are at risk of diseases and illnesses, so neutering from a young age is highly recommended," she said.

If you can offer Flossy - now safely neutered - a home, contact Axhayes on 01395 232 377 or come along and see her, and the other cats and kittens available for adoption. Or visit the Axhayes website .