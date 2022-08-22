Church to host flower festival

'Ottery Past and Present' will be the theme for the Flower Festival at Ottery St Mary Parish Church, from Wednesday, August 31 until Saturday, September 3.

Ottery Church Flower Festival 2018 - Credit: Contributed

There will be displays depicting Pixie Day, Tar Barrels, Samuel Taylor Coleridge and the Ballad of Tilly Hake, a play telling the everyday story of Ottery folk set in the 19th century, written for and performed by Ottery and District Residents in 1985. Other displays will illustrate the town’s changing shops and businesses, and the area’s farming heritage.

The festival is open from 11am until 5pm with refreshments served until 4.30pm. On the Saturday afternoon from 2pm, there will be the option to climb to the top of the South Tower and see the stunning views across the town and surrounding countryside.

Saturday is also the date of the Ottery Food and Families Festival at Otter Nurseries. As last year, the shuttle buses stop on the hill near the church, so anyone heading for the festival can come and see the flower arrangements and then catch the next bus.