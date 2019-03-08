'Have your flu jab' urge Ottery and Honiton GPs

Visit your local pharmacy for help and advice to beat the winter flu. Wavebreakmedia

People are being urged to have a potentially life-saving free flu vaccination at their doctor's surgery by Ottery and Honiton GPs.

Some groups - including pregnant women, young children aged two to four, carers, those with long-term health conditions like heart disease or breathing problems, and people aged over 65 - are more susceptible to flu and its effects, so it is particularly important that they are vaccinated.

They can have the vaccine free of charge.

Dr Jennie Button, a GP partner at Honiton Surgery, said: "The vaccination is our first line of defence against flu, which is unpleasant at best and a potential killer at worst. Flu can exacerbate existing medical conditions, lead to serious complications such as bronchitis and pneumonia, and be deadly for older and more vulnerable people. I recommend that people have the vaccine at their local GP practice before the virus starts to circulate in the community as it gets colder and winter approaches."