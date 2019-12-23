Advanced search

Winners of Sidmouth bauble competition scoop £10 shopping vouchers

PUBLISHED: 15:38 23 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:38 23 December 2019

Sharon Hobson and Lisa Thwaites with the winning baubles. Picture: Callum Lawton

The winners of a decorative bauble competition held by a Sidmouth shop have been revealed.

Hilary Hayes and youngster Lizy Sanders won the adult and child category respectively, each scooping a £10 Flutterbys gift voucher.

The shop had lots of people in and around Sidmouth try their hand at painting or decorating a ceramic bauble, which were hung up on a tree in its window display.

Herald reporter Callum Lawton visted the Fore Street shop and chose the winners.

He said: "It was really difficult to pick the best, as they were all brilliant in their own special way.

"Hilary's bauble was so uniquely decorated - it jumped out at me from the start. Lizy's bauble was beautifully adorned with felt tip pen drawings and really captured the spirit of Christmas. Well done to everyone who entered."

Flutterbys' Sharon Hobson said she is looking into staging a similar competition for eggs at Easter.

