Fly-tipping dumped by Sidmouth recycling centre labelled ‘thoughtless criminal act’

Di Fuller discovered the mess in the layby near The Bowd. Picture: Di Fuller Archant

Rubbish dumped less than half a mile away from Sidmouth recycling centre has been called a ‘thoughtless criminal act’.

East Devon District Council (EDDC) called on the public to report fly-tipping after this mess was found in a layby at the Bowd by resident Di Fuller last Thursday (February 9).

She said:“What sort of person goes to the trouble of clearing this rubbish from their own property and then dumps it all on the community’s property?”

An EDDC spokesman said: “This is a thoughtless criminal act which spoils the area for all and costs the taxpayer to clean up. Our REACT team remove all fly tips from public land so please help us by reporting them, particularly if you have any information about the perpetrator. We will always investigate and take action where we have evidence.”

To report incidents, visit www.eastdevon.gov.uk/environmental-maintenance/fly-tipping/report-fly-tipping/ or call 01395 517528.