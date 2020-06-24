Advanced search

Woman thanked for catching flyaway birthday balloon in Sidmouth

PUBLISHED: 17:00 23 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:36 24 June 2020

Woolbrook News, which looked after the flyaway balloon until it was claimed. Picture: Alex Walton/Getty Images

A flyaway birthday balloon was reunited with its owner after a woman chased it down the street and handed it in at a local shop.

Tasha Parker was in Woolbrook Road on Monday, June 22, when she saw the helium 21st-birthday balloon fly out of the window of a passing car.

She ran after it, grabbed it and handed it in to Woolbrook News, and then posted on Facebook to tell ‘the lady in the silver Mercedes, who was on Woolbrook Road and the 21st balloon flew out of your window’, where it was.

The owner of Woolbrook News, Teresa Loynd, said: “I said I’d take it in and about an hour later, someone came and picked it up.

“It was an 18-inch round helium balloon with blue and white ribbons.”

The owner of the balloon, who had bought it for a family birthday celebration, later posted on Facebook to thank Tasha for her kindness.

