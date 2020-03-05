Advanced search

'Devastating' -Sidmouth Chamber of Commerce gives response to Flybe collapse

PUBLISHED: 13:20 05 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:20 05 March 2020

Flybe planes at Exeter Airport. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Flybe planes at Exeter Airport. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Archant

The collapse of Flybe has been described as 'devastating' for the business community and tourist industry in the Sid Valley.

The Exeter Airport-based airline announced this morning that it has ceased trading and gone into administration.

All flights have been cancelled.

Sally Mynard is vice-chair of the Sidmouth Chamber of Commerce, and runs Alpine Park holiday cottages near Sidmouth.

She said: "Not only did Flybe provided a vital service connecting local businesses to the rest of the UK, Flybe also provided an excellent apprenticeship scheme for our young people.

"To wake up to the news this morning was devastating for both the business community and the tourist industry in the Sid Valley.

"Our thoughts are with all the staff at Flybe who have sadly lost their jobs."

She is worried about the impact on her family's holiday business, which attracts visitors from the Channel Islands, Ireland and Scotland.

She said: "Sidmouth is relatively close to Exeter airport and it was a hub that people liked to come into, they hire a car and then they come and stay with us or at one of the hotels or self-catering accommodation in the area.

"We normally have a family that comes over at Easter and obviously they're not going to be able to travel.

"I appreciate that there are boats coming out of the Channel Islands, but that would make the journey a lot longer.

"We've had families that come from Scotland with Flybe, and they come out of season because their school holidays are slightly different, so they're very welcome visitors to the area at that time of year.

"They won't be able to travel at the moment. Fingers crossed other airlines might come in and take those routes over, but in the interim period obviously that's not going to happen."

