Sidmouth Folk Festival's torchlight procession and firework display cancelled

PUBLISHED: 14:50 08 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:56 08 August 2019

A previous torchlight procession.

A previous torchlight procession.

Archant

Sidmouth Folk Festival's torchlight procession and fireworks display has been cancelled, following storm warnings.

The national Met Office has issued a yellow warning for rain on Friday and Saturday (August 9 and 10) and police have cautioned residents and tourists to stay away from the coast and sea.

Residents and business owners have been warned that heavy rain and strong winds will push northwards early on Friday and will be followed by scattered thundery showers.

Saturday is expected to be very windy with gales and thundery showers, before the weather is likely to settle down on Sunday.

A Folk Festival spokesman said: "Due to the forecast weather conditions, The Sidmouth Folk Festival has, with regret, cancelled Friday's torchlight procession and fireworks in the interests of public safety."

Read Rainstorm could affect various events this week here.

