Massive response to Sidmouth Folk Festival fundraising campaign

PUBLISHED: 12:00 19 July 2020

The Fishermen's Friends, one of the bands offering 'rewards' to festival donors. Picture; The Fishermen's Friends

The Fishermen's Friends, one of the bands offering 'rewards' to festival donors. Picture; The Fishermen's Friends

The Fishermen's Friends

Donations have been pouring in to Sidmouth Folk Festival’s crowdfunding campaign and it has now set a new target, three times the original amount.

The campaign went live on Tuesday, June 30, with the aim of raising £30,000 to help secure the festival’s future next year and beyond.

That target was smashed within a few hours and was extended to £70,000. With that sum also reached, the latest target is £90,000.

Many artists who were lined up to perform this year pledged to support the fundraising, after the festival was cancelled because of coronavirus.

Donors to the campaign are able to buy ‘rewards’ offered by the artists, on a first come, first served basis.

These include private musical masterclasses at next year’s event, personalised tunes written for them, and various items of merchandise.

The ‘virtual’ festival will take place on Saturday, August 1 and Sunday, August 2, with live and recorded performances on video, storytelling, the Sidmouth Horse Trials and children’s activities.

For more information visit the crowdfunder website and the festival website.

