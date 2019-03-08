Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Review: Richard Thompson at Sidmouth Folk Week

PUBLISHED: 18:30 12 August 2019

Richard Thompson. Picture: Tom Bejgrowicz

Richard Thompson. Picture: Tom Bejgrowicz

Tom Bejgrowicz

Last week Lindisfarne threatened to blow the Ham marquee down with a storming show.

Kirsty Merryn at the Ham Marquee. Picture: Paul StrangeKirsty Merryn at the Ham Marquee. Picture: Paul Strange

Seven days later, the elements were trying even harder, buffeting Sidmouth Folk Festival's main venue with blustery squalls. But for the sell-out crowd, braving the inclement weather was worth it to see Richard Thompson.

A founding member of folk-rock pioneers Fairport Convention in the late 1960s, a key folk performer with his ex-wife Linda during the 1970s, and a solo artist since then, Thompson is a gifted guitarist, lyricist and composer. His work may not be mainstream, but the man's a legend.

Kicking off proceedings, Kirsty Merryn offered a sterling support set. The New Forest-born singer-songwriter and keyboardist performed a selection of her powerful personal songs.

These included The Pit and The Pugilist, about her great, great grandfather Tommy Mitchell, who was a coal miner and boxing champion from Derbyshire. Merryn's pure and soaring voice was a delight throughout her set, although occasionally her piano felt too strident in the mix.

After a break, Thompson bounced on stage to tumultuous applause. Looking fit at 70 and wearing his familiar Che Guevara beret on his bonce, he confidently tore into a slick solo set, peppered with back catalogue gems.

Accompanying himself on acoustic guitar, highlights abounded. The Ghost Of You Walks shimmered with bluesy chords, Valerie powered in with echoed vocals, while Crocodile Tears - a bitter song about a relationship break-up - piled on the misery.

Other highpoints included the amusing sea shanty Johnny's Far Away and Thompson's own take on the Sandy Denny/Fairport Convention classic Who Knows Where The Time Goes?

Joined on harmony vocals by his partner, singer-songwriter Zara Phillips, Thompson concluded with a punchy Wall Of Death, a rippling The Rattle Within and the slow and blackly comic ballad From Galway to Graceland.

Having given a dazzling display of guitar fretwork fireworks and performed some terrific songs, Thompson received huge applause and deservedly won an encore.

Due to the weather, Thompson's show was the final event at the Ham this year. It made a fitting end to a great week of concerts in the marquee.

PAUL STRANGE

Most Read

Former air cadet takes up role as commander for Devon and Somerset

Ex-Sidmouth Air Cadet John Radford has recently been promoted to the role of Wing Commander for the Devon and Somerset Wing Royal Air Force Air Cadets. Picture: Air Cadets

Do you know the hero jogger who rescued a stricken lady from the River Sid?

Do you know who the mystery jogger is? Picture: Alex Walton

Man rushed to hospital after police called to Ottery home with concerns for welfare

Police and ambulance where called to an address in Barrack Road. Picture: Google Maps and Getti Images

New footbridge will replace historic structure over the River Sid

Artists' impressions of what the new Alma Bridge will look like. Picture: Contributed

New fitness studio opens in Sidmouth

Lauren Clapp of LC Fitness. Ref shs 32 19TI 9893. Picture: Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Former air cadet takes up role as commander for Devon and Somerset

Ex-Sidmouth Air Cadet John Radford has recently been promoted to the role of Wing Commander for the Devon and Somerset Wing Royal Air Force Air Cadets. Picture: Air Cadets

Do you know the hero jogger who rescued a stricken lady from the River Sid?

Do you know who the mystery jogger is? Picture: Alex Walton

Man rushed to hospital after police called to Ottery home with concerns for welfare

Police and ambulance where called to an address in Barrack Road. Picture: Google Maps and Getti Images

New footbridge will replace historic structure over the River Sid

Artists' impressions of what the new Alma Bridge will look like. Picture: Contributed

New fitness studio opens in Sidmouth

Lauren Clapp of LC Fitness. Ref shs 32 19TI 9893. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

New footbridge will replace historic structure over the River Sid

Artists' impressions of what the new Alma Bridge will look like. Picture: Contributed

Do you know the hero jogger who rescued a stricken lady from the River Sid?

Do you know who the mystery jogger is? Picture: Alex Walton

Review: Richard Thompson at Sidmouth Folk Week

Richard Thompson. Picture: Tom Bejgrowicz

Review: Sam Kelly and the Lost Boys at Sidmouth Folk Festival

Sam Kelly (left) and Ciaran Algar at the Ham Marquee. Picture: Paul Strange

Man rushed to hospital after police called to Ottery home with concerns for welfare

Police and ambulance where called to an address in Barrack Road. Picture: Google Maps and Getti Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists