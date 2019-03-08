Folk star Seth Lakeman: "It's a fantastic festival"

Seth Lakeman. Picture: Supplied by artist Supplied by artist

Seth Lakeman, one of the headliners, has told the Sidmouth Herald that the festival has played a big part in his life.

"I first started going to Sidmouth Folk Festival with my parents when I was eight or nine years old, and just loved the whole atmosphere of being at the seaside and absorbing all the music while going for a paddle, eating fish and chips and ice creams and camping," he said.

Later, when Seth and his brothers began performing music themselves, Sidmouth was their first festival gig. They enjoyed going to the pub sessions, learning and sharing songs with other musicians.

"It's come full circle for me because I now take my own children to Sidmouth and it's lovely to have that feeling all over again," he said. "It's such a fantastic festival - it takes over the whole town and there's so much variety. There's always music pouring out of the pubs, but also lots of young people just playing on street corners - I love all that."

"It's a great festival for me to play and I always bring new songs each time. I'm glad they've put the Bulverton venue up the hill to keep the loud music like us out of the residential areas.

Seth Lakeman plays The Bulverton with his band on Wednesday, August 7.