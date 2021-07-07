More Folk Week tickets released ahead of festival

Published: 5:13 PM July 7, 2021

More tickets have just been released for top name concerts at A Celebration of Sidmouth Folk Festival – a whole week of music and merriment that will swing into action from July 30 to August 6 in the East Devon seaside town.

The first batch of tickets sold out within days for open air evening shows by Seth Lakeman plus Hannah Sanders and Ben Savage, Eliza Carthy Trio plus Jack Rutter, Talisk plus James Delarre, Jackie Oates and John Spiers plus Granny’s Attic, Jez Lowe plus Miranda Sykes and Hannah Martin, Banter plus Tim Edey, and festival patrons Show of Hands.

Ticket numbers for these concerts in Blackmore Gardens are still limited, but organisers hope to release more in the coming weeks, pending further government announcements about easing of Covid-related restrictions.

Artistic director Alan Bearman said: “We are delighted to open the concerts up to more music lovers, but we are remaining vigilant, and the comfort and safety of our audiences, performers and volunteers is our top priority.”

In the meantime, the line-up is growing for a tempting menu of morning and afternoon entertainment, and first details have been revealed for a host of exciting workshops and concerts to enjoy online for those who can’t make it to Sidmouth.

Bouncing stilt walkers Beach Patrol will provide an entertaining lift - Credit: Sidmouth Folk Week

On the ground in Blackmore Gardens from 9.30am to 12.30pm each day there will be a special mix of family-focused activities with workshops led from the stage and some great hands-on activities around the quieter corners of the gardens, plus some special surprises.

Afternoon shows between 1pm and 5.30pm include dance bands, street theatre and walkabouts, as well as concerts by some real folk favourites including Narthen, Jim Causley, Will Pound, Miranda Sykes, The Shackleton Trio, Cohen Braithwaite-Kilcoyne, Jack Rutter, Paul Downes and Annie Winter, Alice Jones and Bryony Griffith, Next Slide Please, THREE P.M, Ben Paley, Nick Wyke and Becki Driscoll, Saul Rose, Exmouth Shanty Men, Peter and Barbara Snape, and Mariners Away.

The first batch of tickets sold out within days for Seth Lakeman's shows - Credit: Matt Austin

The English Folk Dance and Song Society will present a series of showcases featuring rising stars and EFDSS Bursary recipients including Polly Paulusma, Zoe Wren, Tom Kitching, Katy Rose Bennett, Molly Evans, George Sansome, The Wilderness Yet, Rowan Godel, Holly Clarke, Penny Kempson and Jack Hogsden.

All daytime events will be open to local residents, visitors and festival goers, with small donations invited from those taking part in the morning family fun events and those watching the afternoon shows. Suggested amounts, payable to festival volunteers via contactless card terminals or cash, are £2 per child and adult for the mornings and £5 per person for the afternoons.

Ever-popular lunchtime ceilidhs make a welcome return to the Anchor Gardens, with uplifting sounds from Random, Bosun Higgs, Jigfoot, Mrs Midnight’s and The Barber Band. Nick Walden, Fee Lock, Gordon Potts and Barry Goodman provide the calling.

The Ham will offer an atmospheric place to eat, drink and socialise safely. Quality main caterers return, including Rusty Pig and Tom's Pies, and the Anchor’s Away Bar will be serving fine ales, ciders and a wide range of other drinks. Among the entertaining distractions here will be Sidmouth Town Band, the ever-popular old ladies on souped up shopping trolleys Granny Turismo; bouncing stilt walkers Beach Patrol, Megabeast’s giant lumbering Treemendous characters, and music from Random, Jigfoot, James Delarre, Midnight’s Children, David Delarre, Bosun Higgs, Mrs Midnight’s, Next Slide Please, West Gallery Music Association and many more.

In addition, Shooting Roots will bring a fun, safe, inclusive programme for 12 to 17-year-olds throughout the week with a range of workshops in song, dance, tunes, craft, and theatre, their popular Betsy's Bash sessions and lots of folky fun and games.

Jez Lowe will be offering online workshops via Zoom - Credit: Karl Andre Photography



Following the success of the Sidmouth Folk Festival Online in 2020, this year will again offer Zoom workshops from the Sidmouth studio and remote locations around the country, with access by recommended donation. These include interactive opportunities with John Kirkpatrick’s Concert Band, Nick and Mary Barber’s Big Band, Bob Ellis with Well Known Tunes at a Steady Pace and Relative Beginners Melodeon, choir leaders Sandra Kerr and Paul Sartin, fiddle with Kitty Greenwood and contributions from Folk on Foot, Frankie Armstrong, Jez Lowe, Christine Kydd and Nick Dow.

Special online concert sets will be provided by Martin Simpson, Fara, John Kirkpatrick, Westward The Light, Rachel Hair and Bird in the Belly, not forgetting the legendary Jig Competition.

To buy evening concert tickets and for more details visit www.sidmouthfestival.co.uk