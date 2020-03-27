Advanced search

Food bank ‘choc-ka’ with donations after school hands over dozens of sweet treats

PUBLISHED: 12:00 30 March 2020

The chocolate donations given the Sid Valley Food Bank. Picture: Sidmouth Primary School

The chocolate donations given the Sid Valley Food Bank. Picture: Sidmouth Primary School

More than 200 chocolate goodies have been donated to the Sid Valley Food Bank by Sidmouth Primary School’s parents, teachers and friends association.

The donation was made after a non-uniform event at the school was cancelled.

Pupils were asked to take in chocolate donations for the non-uniform day, which was to have been held on March 24.

Pupils took in 166 Easter Eggs, 43 chocolate rabbits and lambs, plus several selection boxes and packet of biscuits.

However, the school closed before the event was held after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a nationwide lockdown amid the outbreak of coronavirus

The closure meant dozens of perishable items would have had to be left behind, if they were not donated or repurposed.

A school spokesman said: “The school and parents agreed that the chocolate should be donated to people who needed it.

“The foodbank said that there were many families that would benefit from the kind donation at this difficult time.”

