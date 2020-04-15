Advanced search

Food bank delivers Easter eggs to those who have ‘kept the Sidmouth community going’ during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 07:00 16 April 2020

Taking delivery of the Easter eggs at Sidmouth police station. Picture: Sid Valley food bank

Sid Valley food bank

Emergency service workers and shopkeepers who have ‘kept the Sidmouth community going’ have been given an Easter treat by Sid Valley food bank.

Jurassic Vets Picture: Sid Valley food bankJurassic Vets Picture: Sid Valley food bank

Three thousand packets of mini-eggs were donated to the food bank by The Donkey Sanctuary, which had bought them before lockdown to give out to visitors.

The food bank already had Easter treats ready for the families who use its services, so it was going to pass the mini-eggs on to Sidmouth hospital and Sid Valley Help, but found they were not needed.

Sid Valley food bank co-ordinator Andie Milne decided to give them out to Sidmouth fire, police and ambulance stations, along with all the shops, large and small, that have stayed open during lockdown because people need them.

GPs, pharmacies, vets, nominated community care workers and postal workers also received Easter eggs.

A box of Easter eggs for local postal workers. Picture: Sid Valley food bankA box of Easter eggs for local postal workers. Picture: Sid Valley food bank

She said: “This is a thank you from the Sidmouth community, to those who have kept the Sidmouth community going. It’s our way of giving something back.”

Ms Milne is currently in self-isolation, as she is at high risk of serious illness if she catches the coronavirus, and was not able to take part in the distribution herself.

She said: “After the initial shock of the sheer size of the donation and with a limited time frame, I was in quite a panic as to how to ensure the Easter eggs went to good homes.

“Also, being restricted to my house, things were quite a logistical nightmare to get my idea of distributing them to the community keyworkers, who have been keeping our community going, but as usual I am so lucky to have a team that are amazing to work with and just go with the flow of my ideas.

Drews Butchers Picture: Sid Valley food bankDrews Butchers Picture: Sid Valley food bank

“Although we were still delivering Easter goodies on Tuesday, most of the supplies were distributed before Easter Sunday, which was just amazing, and seeing the pictures was the best Easter present I have ever received.” “Special thank you Simon and Alley, Viv, Sam and Freddy, the foodbank team that went above and beyond their normal roles, and a big thank you to Lisa Craig who helped in delivering to the emergency services.”

Vinnicombes Picture: Sid Valley food bankVinnicombes Picture: Sid Valley food bank

Ian Winchester & Sons. Picture:Sid Valley food bankIan Winchester & Sons. Picture:Sid Valley food bank

Sidmouth ambulance station. Picture: Sid Valley food bankSidmouth ambulance station. Picture: Sid Valley food bank

Hayman's Butchers. Picture: Sid Valley food bankHayman's Butchers. Picture: Sid Valley food bank

Sidmouth Pets Picture: Sid Valley food bankSidmouth Pets Picture: Sid Valley food bank

Most Read

Alabama Rot cases confirmed in Sidmouth and Honiton

Cases of Alabama Rot have been diagnosed in Honiton and Sidmouth. Picture: Getty Images

Sidford residents dance in the street to raise morale during lockdown

Charlotte Norton, centre, organised the street dance. Picture: Kyle Baker

Another large cliff fall on Sidmouth beach

The moments after the cliff fall on Sidmouth East Beach on Monday, April 13, 2020. Picture: George Adams

Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital coronavirus death toll reaches 20

The Royal Devon and Exeter hospital. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref mhh 0685-43-12AW

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

The world is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

