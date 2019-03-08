Food festival and craft fair at Kennaway House, Sidmouth

The annual Food Festival at Kennaway House. Picture: Kennaway House Kennaway House

A feast for the eyes and the tastebuds is on offer at Kennaway House on Saturday, August 17.

The Sidmouth Food Festival, now in its fourth year, is taking place on the same day as the West Country Crafters' artisan fair, which is held every two weeks.

The craft fair features stalls selling knitting, sewing, felting, crochet and home-made cards. The exhibitors vary from event to event.

The food festival will offer delicacies including seaweed seasoning, authentic Persian dishes, sweet macaroons and speciality chocolate.

Both will take place in the grounds of Kennaway House.

At the same time, there is an exhibition of abstracts, ceramics and watercolours by Sidmouth artist Mike Fletcher inside the building.

There is a 50 pence entry fee for the food and craft fairs (under 16s go free of charge), and all proceeds will go towards the upkeep of Kennaway House, which serves as a centre for the arts, education and the Sidmouth community.