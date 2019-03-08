Video

See inside Sidmouth business's £100,000 showroom renovation

Fords South West staff and guests celebrate the opening of its new showroom. Picture: Clarissa Place Archant

An independent Sidmouth business has invested more than a £100,000 to bring customers a showroom 'to be proud of'.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Fords South West has officially unveiled its new kitchen and bathroom show room at its premise on Alexandria Industrial Estate.

The work took six months and was completed by the company's tradesman and opened to guests for the first time on Thursday, October 3.

Dave Whelan, operations director for Fords South West, said: "It has been a lot of hard work. Since Fords South West has been taken over the owners have invested a lot into the company to try and bring it into the 21st century.

"The showroom and the office have been transformed and we have a kitchen and bathroom show room that we can be proud of.

"We have used all our tradesmen so we can show the customer the workmanship and the quality."

The showroom boasts a Laura Ashley kitchen collection, the only one in the county.

Mr Whelan said: "We would like people to come into the showroom and think 'wow'. We like to cater for all budgets, whether it's a straight forward revamp of someone's kitchen, or bathroom or a completely bespoke service."