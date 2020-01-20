Advanced search

Empty town centre shop in Ottery to be sold at auction

PUBLISHED: 13:13 20 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:05 20 January 2020

The vacant retail unit which used to house a Costcutter store. Picture: Clive Emson Auctioneers

The vacant retail unit which used to house a Costcutter store. Picture: Clive Emson Auctioneers

Clive Emson Auctioneers

The former Costcutter shop in Ottery St Mary town centre is going under the hammer next month.

The vacant premises at 26 Mill Street, which also includes a self-contained two-bedroom flat, will be auctioned on Thursday, February 13.

The building has a freehold guide price of £90,000 to £110,000 and will be sold by the regional land and property auctioneers Clive Emson at the St Mellion International Resort in Cornwall.

Senior auction appraiser Audrey Smith said: "This deceptively large mixed-use property was originally two units, including the 'Old Village Hall' to the rear.

"Now fully integrated, the property is likely to appeal to investors and owner-occupiers as well as those who may see the advantage of separating the two components for re-sale or development subject to the necessary consents."

The property is being auctioned jointly with Haarer Goss commercial property consultants of Exeter.

Visit Clive Emson's website for more details.

Most Read

Cows killed in Seaton barn fire

Crews spent four hours tackling the blaze.

New dog care and grooming parlour set to open near Sidmouth

New dog grooming business approved. Picture: Getty Images

Glass splash barriers – are they the answer for Sidmouth beach management plan?

A glass panel will be installed on the existing sea wall to test it. Picture: Googel/East Devon District Council

Search for victims of ‘silver statue’ rapist

Caption to come

Fears over response times when daytime fire cover is reduced in Sidmouth

One of Sidmouth's fire appliances. Picture: Sidmouth Fire Station

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Cows killed in Seaton barn fire

Crews spent four hours tackling the blaze.

New dog care and grooming parlour set to open near Sidmouth

New dog grooming business approved. Picture: Getty Images

Glass splash barriers – are they the answer for Sidmouth beach management plan?

A glass panel will be installed on the existing sea wall to test it. Picture: Googel/East Devon District Council

Search for victims of ‘silver statue’ rapist

Caption to come

Fears over response times when daytime fire cover is reduced in Sidmouth

One of Sidmouth's fire appliances. Picture: Sidmouth Fire Station

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth Warriors U14s net five to see off Central Giants

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Ottery precept set to rise as town council looks to invest in town improvements

Fantastic far reaching views from the roof of the bell tower of Ottery St Mary parish church. Ref sho 1447-39-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Empty town centre shop in Ottery to be sold at auction

The vacant retail unit which used to house a Costcutter store. Picture: Clive Emson Auctioneers

Fears over response times when daytime fire cover is reduced in Sidmouth

One of Sidmouth's fire appliances. Picture: Sidmouth Fire Station

Volunteering at Hospiscare helped Liz get her confidence back

Liz Crosfield volunteering in her local Hospiscare shop in Seaton
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists