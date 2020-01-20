Empty town centre shop in Ottery to be sold at auction
PUBLISHED: 13:13 20 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:05 20 January 2020
Clive Emson Auctioneers
The former Costcutter shop in Ottery St Mary town centre is going under the hammer next month.
The vacant premises at 26 Mill Street, which also includes a self-contained two-bedroom flat, will be auctioned on Thursday, February 13.
The building has a freehold guide price of £90,000 to £110,000 and will be sold by the regional land and property auctioneers Clive Emson at the St Mellion International Resort in Cornwall.
Senior auction appraiser Audrey Smith said: "This deceptively large mixed-use property was originally two units, including the 'Old Village Hall' to the rear.
"Now fully integrated, the property is likely to appeal to investors and owner-occupiers as well as those who may see the advantage of separating the two components for re-sale or development subject to the necessary consents."
The property is being auctioned jointly with Haarer Goss commercial property consultants of Exeter.
