Former Kings School music teacher dies after battle with cancer

PUBLISHED: 15:11 13 August 2020 | UPDATED: 15:11 13 August 2020

Sue Stock. Picture: Paul Stock

The former head of music at The King’s School has died following a short battle with cancer.

Sue Stock died on Tuesday, August 4, surrounded by her husband Paul and her family.

Mrs Stock had been diagnosed with cancer in February this year and following her diagnosis was undergoing chemotherapy and spent her remaining time on a ward in Exeter.

After her time at The King’s School, she went on to teach at Exmouth Community College.

Her funeral service is being held at the Holy Trinity Church in Exmouth at 11am on Thursday, August 27.

Following the funeral, there will be a procession along Exmouth seafront at around noon when people can pay their respects to Mrs Stock.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the numbers able to attend her funeral are restricted.

Anyone who would like to make a donation in her memory can do so through Richard Gegg & Sons in aid of the National Scout and Guide Symphony Orchestra of Great Britain and Music at Holy Trinity Church.

