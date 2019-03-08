Out with the New Look in with the charity shop

Sidmouth's former New Look outlet is set to become its latest charity shop.

Children's Hospice South West is set to take over the former fashion retail premises, in Fore Street.

The shop has been shut since the high street giant closed its Sidmouth shop in October last year.

A sign in the window of the shop said: "Your new Children's Hospice South West shop is due to open soon."

Children's Hospice South West said, pending planning approval, they are looking to open a shop in Sidmouth.

Children's Hospice South West will become the fifth charity shop in Fore Street joining Hospiscare, British Heart Foundation, Cancer Research UK and Marie Curie.