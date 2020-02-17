Watch this space - vacant supermarket building has new owner

The vacant retail unit which used to house a Costcutter store. Picture: Clive Emson Auctioneers Clive Emson Auctioneers

The former Costcutter convenience store in Ottery St Mary town centre has been sold at auction.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The supermarket at 26 Mill Street has been closed since November 2017.

At the sale on Thursday, February 13, senior auction appraiser Audrey Smith described the atmosphere as 'electric' as investors, developers and potential owner-occupiers bid against each other.

In the end the building sold for £161,000, far above its freehold guide price of £90,000 to £110,000.

The property auctioneers, Clive Emson, have not divulged who the buyer is.

But, with plans underway to regenerate Ottery town centre, there will be a lot of interest in any plan to bring the building back into use.

The Ottery Business Forum has said any tenant, whether commercial or community-based, would be welcome, and if the property is to be used for a commercial venture, the forum will help in any way possible.