Published: 10:57 AM October 28, 2021 Updated: 11:05 AM October 28, 2021

Viewers of the Marvel superhero film Black Widow will know that the US actor David Harbour played the muscular, shield-wielding Red Guardian. But they may not have realised that at several points in the film, the man in the distinctive scarlet costume was actually a former Sidmouth College student, brought in as Harbour’s body double.

Sean James had already starred in the Channel Four documentary Repo Man, based on his real-life job as a tough repossession agent. He went on to play extras in two of the Star Wars films and had a small part in the Marvel film Morbius, whose release has been delayed by the Covid pandemic. Soon afterwards, he was asked to double up for David Harbour as the bearded, red-suited superhero.

Sean told the Sidmouth Herald: “There was only one suit, so when he wasn’t in it, I was. My routine on the set was to have my head shaved every day and have my make-up put on – that took around 90 minutes. Most days when I wasn’t needed I just sat in the trailer in full make-up with fake beard and hair. I had to eat all my meals with someone else’s real hair going in my mouth! But it’s the price you pay and I wasn’t moaning – I loved every minute of it. I spent three months on set.”

Sean James in his make-up and false beard for playing the Red Guardian - Credit: Sean James

He described Scarlett Johansson, who played the Black Widow, as ‘absolutely stunning in real life’, and said of David Harbour: “He was a phenomenal actor – it was great to see him at work.”

The film came out in July this year and became the eighth highest grossing movie of 2021.

Sean said he has been asked to take part in other films, but is currently working on Repo Recall – a spin-off from the Repo Man documentaries that he produces himself. He is proud of his film and TV career – and of the fact that he made a success of himself after an unpromising start.

Sean in his latest show, Repo Recall - Credit: Sean James

Sean said: “I was told at school that I was easily led and needed to pay more attention .... I proved my teachers wrong.”