Former Sidmouth teacher releases first thriller

PUBLISHED: 16:37 19 August 2019

Former Sidmouth teacher Richard Grainger has released his first book. Picture: Richard Grainger

Former Sidmouth teacher Richard Grainger has released his first book. Picture: Richard Grainger

Archant

A former Sidmouth teacher is set to thrill readers with his debut fictional novel.

Former Sidmouth teacher Richard Grainger has released his first book. Picture: Otterdene PublishingFormer Sidmouth teacher Richard Grainger has released his first book. Picture: Otterdene Publishing

Richard Grainger has released Losing the Plot, the first in his Richie Malone series, following an old-school philanderer and writer caught in a dangerous plot. The book sees Richie Malone, a writer who has made a fortune writing pornographic novels under a female pseudonym; wake up with a dead woman in his bed.

The thriller follows Malone as he finds himself caught up in a turf war between Irish racketeers, the Russian Mafia and a Columbian cartel.

Mr Grainger previously taught English, history and acted as director of physical education at St John's School in Sidmouth between 1986 and 1999.

He was also a coach at Sidmouth Rugby Club.

In 1996 he published The Last Latrine, which was based on his travel experiences including running the 1993 Reebok Everest Marathon.

The book is available to purchase on Amazon.

