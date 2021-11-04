Long-awaited measures to improve safety at an accident blackspot near Sidmouth are to be carried out this month.

Devon County Council is due to start work on the evening of Monday 15 November to paint continuous solid double white lines on the A3052 Four Elms Hill near Newton Poppleford to indicate ‘no overtaking’.

The stretch of road is notorious for accidents, and for years local councillors and residents have been asking for measures to prevent speeding and dangerous overtaking.

A 40mph speed limit was introduced in 2019 and in July this year the lines on the road were repainted – but they included stretches of broken white lines instead, indicating that overtaking with caution is allowed.

Local councillors were furious and demanded immediate action to remedy what was described as ‘a half-baked job’ that ‘made the situation worse, not better’ at a meeting of East Devon’s Highways and Traffic Orders Committee (HATOC) in the same month.

However, a safety audit still had to be carried out on the new lines and the committee had to discuss the issue with police before a ‘double solid’ white line system could be introduced.

In response to today’s news, Sidmouth councillor Stuart Hughes, Devon County Council Cabinet Member for Highway Management and Chair of the East Devon HATOC Committee, said: “It’s good news that we now have the all-clear from the police and the safety audit to make the changes to the white lines on Four Elms Hill, in accordance with the HATOC decision.

"The HATOC Committee was keen to see a solid continuous double white line system to make it absolutely clear to motorists that they cannot overtake on this section of road. As a regular user of the A3052 I think these lines will provide an important improvement to safety on this stretch and I’m sure they’ll be welcomed by the local community.”

Contractors will be finalising details next week ahead of the scheduled start on Monday, November 15. Work is subject to favourable weather conditions, but the scheme will be undertaken during overnight road closures and is expected to take up to three evenings.



