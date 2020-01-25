"We hope to bring people back": Sidmouth curry house celebrates improved hygiene score

The owner of an Indian restaurant in Sidmouth says the business has turned around - months after receiving a poor hygiene rating.

Kazi Ahmed, of the Cinnamon Tree, said his restaurant in Radway Place now boasts a 'four' hygiene rating - one mark off o'very good'. It was previously rated 'zero'.

The business owner has revamped the restaurant kitchen, including making repairs to its floor, and has invested in new cookware.

"We are looking forward to welcoming back old customers and greeting new customers.

!We have introduced new offers on our eat-in and takeaway menus and hope to bring people back."

Mr Ahmed said business has been tough since the restaurant received the poor hygiene rating from environmental health bosses at East Devon District Council.

However, the businessman has invested more than £6,000 into the restaurant to ensure that it meets the grade.

"We would have liked a five, but at the moment we are happy with a four," he said.

"It is our intention that we improve quickly to a five."