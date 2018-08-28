Four Trigs challenge returns to Sidmouth to raise money for CRY

Supporters show their delight to have raised £1,570 at this year's Four Trigs Challenge. Archant

A testing run which has raised thousands of pounds for a leading heart charity returns to Sidmouth next month.

The 28km Four Trigs challenge will take place on Sunday, February 10 and is expected to attract scores of runners to take on the challenging route.

Marion and Robert Hayman took over the running of the event four years ago, raising money for Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY), which supported the family following the death of their son Jon in 2013.

The race will start at 9.30am from Sidmouth’s Port Royal Club and take runners across Weston Cliff, Buckton Hill, Beacon Hill and High Peak.

All funds raised will be used by the charity to offer a local screening in the near future.

The event is sponsored by Haymans’ Butchers and Ian Winchester & sons.

Tea, coffee and cakes are available at the Port Royal Club.