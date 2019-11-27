Fourth restored chandelier now back in place at Sidholme Hotel Music Room
PUBLISHED: 17:00 27 November 2019
Sidholme Hotel Music Room's chandelier restoration project has passed another landmark, with the fourth of the glittering glass lights now back in place above the stage.
Members of the public were invited to come and see the restored chandelier being re-hung on Tuesday, November 26.
"It looks magnificent," said John McGregor, from the Friends of Sidholme Music Room, who have raised the funds for the project.
The chandelier was put back in place by the restorers, Kent-based Wilkinson Ltd, who also removed two smaller ones and took them away for repairs.
The project to upgrade the hotel's music room began six years ago, and has seen the organ restored, a new grand piano installed and fifteen wall lights renovated, as well as the four chandeliers.
The Friends of Sidholme Music Room are continuing to raise funds, mainly through a series of concerts, to restore the remaining three chandeliers, and other features of the building.
