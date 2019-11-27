Fourth restored chandelier now back in place at Sidholme Hotel Music Room

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 17:00 27 November 2019

Work continues with the chandeliers at Sidholme. Ref shs 48 19TI 5157. Picture: Terry Ife

Work continues with the chandeliers at Sidholme. Ref shs 48 19TI 5157. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidholme Hotel Music Room's chandelier restoration project has passed another landmark, with the fourth of the glittering glass lights now back in place above the stage.

Work continues with the chandeliers at Sidholme. Ref shs 48 19TI 5158. Picture: Terry IfeWork continues with the chandeliers at Sidholme. Ref shs 48 19TI 5158. Picture: Terry Ife

Members of the public were invited to come and see the restored chandelier being re-hung on Tuesday, November 26.

"It looks magnificent," said John McGregor, from the Friends of Sidholme Music Room, who have raised the funds for the project.

The chandelier was put back in place by the restorers, Kent-based Wilkinson Ltd, who also removed two smaller ones and took them away for repairs.

The project to upgrade the hotel's music room began six years ago, and has seen the organ restored, a new grand piano installed and fifteen wall lights renovated, as well as the four chandeliers.

Work continues with the chandeliers at Sidholme. Ref shs 48 19TI 5161. Picture: Terry IfeWork continues with the chandeliers at Sidholme. Ref shs 48 19TI 5161. Picture: Terry Ife

The Friends of Sidholme Music Room are continuing to raise funds, mainly through a series of concerts, to restore the remaining three chandeliers, and other features of the building.

Work continues with the chandeliers at Sidholme. Ref shs 48 19TI 5177. Picture: Terry IfeWork continues with the chandeliers at Sidholme. Ref shs 48 19TI 5177. Picture: Terry Ife

Work continues with the chandeliers at Sidholme. Ref shs 48 19TI 5185. Picture: Terry IfeWork continues with the chandeliers at Sidholme. Ref shs 48 19TI 5185. Picture: Terry Ife

Work continues with the chandeliers at Sidholme. Ref shs 48 19TI 5183. Picture: Terry IfeWork continues with the chandeliers at Sidholme. Ref shs 48 19TI 5183. Picture: Terry Ife

Work continues with the chandeliers at Sidholme. Ref shs 48 19TI 5187. Picture: Terry IfeWork continues with the chandeliers at Sidholme. Ref shs 48 19TI 5187. Picture: Terry Ife

