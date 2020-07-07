Advanced search

Huge tree falls on man in Ottery - who escapes with dislocated ankle

PUBLISHED: 10:27 07 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:33 07 July 2020

The Devon Air Ambulance helicopter at the scene. Picture: Ottery St Mary Fire Station

The Devon Air Ambulance helicopter at the scene. Picture: Ottery St Mary Fire Station

Ottery St Mary Fire Station

A freak accident in Ottery St Mary left a man trapped under an 80-foot tree he was cutting down.

He had to be freed by firefighters and members of the public, but was not badly hurt.

The incident happened as the man was chopping down the tree in woodland near Holcombe Lane at about 5.45pm on Monday, July 6.

A spokesman for Ottery St Mary Fire Station said: “He was cutting down the tree and as it fell a root wrapped around his leg and pulled him under the falling tree. He was very lucky not to sustain worse injuries.”

Fire control initially mobilised two additional crews from Honiton and the heavy rescue vehicle from Middlemoor, but the Ottery fire crew discovered the extra back-up was not needed.

Devon Air Ambulance attended and paramedics helped assess the man, but he was taken to hospital by land ambulance. He is believed to have suffered only a dislocated ankle in the incident.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

A pint, a coffee and a haircut – Sidmouth residents’ relief as more businesses reopen

Customers at the Anchor Inn. Picture: Mark Eburne

Untrue closure gossip “devastating” to Sidmouth pub

(L to R) Paul Coe, head chef Phil Boardman, Belinda Coe, bar manager Simon Hoare and chef Jean-Paul Coe.

Sidmouth road partly blocked by collision

Police slow sign

Revised figure of coronavirus cases for East Devon revealed

True number of coronavirus cases revealed.

Sidmouth’s ‘eyesore’ Alma Bridge structure will look very different when finished

Artists' impressions of what the new Alma Bridge will look like. Picture: Contributed

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

A pint, a coffee and a haircut – Sidmouth residents’ relief as more businesses reopen

Customers at the Anchor Inn. Picture: Mark Eburne

Untrue closure gossip “devastating” to Sidmouth pub

(L to R) Paul Coe, head chef Phil Boardman, Belinda Coe, bar manager Simon Hoare and chef Jean-Paul Coe.

Sidmouth road partly blocked by collision

Police slow sign

Revised figure of coronavirus cases for East Devon revealed

True number of coronavirus cases revealed.

Sidmouth’s ‘eyesore’ Alma Bridge structure will look very different when finished

Artists' impressions of what the new Alma Bridge will look like. Picture: Contributed

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth Tennis Club celebrate Head Coach Sue Wiltshire’s Devon Tennis award

Sidmouth Tennis Club members celebrate the Devon Tennis Coach of the Year award won by the club 's head coach Sue Wiltshire. Picture; STC

Huge tree falls on man in Ottery - who escapes with dislocated ankle

The Devon Air Ambulance helicopter at the scene. Picture: Ottery St Mary Fire Station

Harry Tinknell wins at Daytona as racing makes a comeback after Covid-19 enforced lay-off

Harry Tinkcnell with a film crew after his success at Daytona. Picture: HARRY TINCKNELL

Honiton Gymnastics Club coach in 20-day running challenge to raise much needed funds for the club

Jemma Robertson who is running 5k-a-day for 20 days in a bid to raise much-needed funds for Honiton Gymnastics Club. Picture: HGC

Quiz time - How good is your sporting general knowledge?

Alastair Cook in batting action for Essex during Somerset CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cooper Associates County Ground on 26th September 2019