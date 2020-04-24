Advanced search

Free training for East Devon’s businesses to help them through the Covid-19 crisis

PUBLISHED: 07:00 27 April 2020

Archant

Businesses in East Devon are being offered free webinars and online workshops to help them survive the coronavirus lockdown.

East Devon District Council is working with a company called Cosmic, specialising in digital skills for businesses, to provide the training.

Cosmic are based next to the council’s premises, Blackdown House, in the East Devon Business Centre.

The sessions will be hosted online via video conferencing, with the first taking place on the morning of Tuesday, May 5.

It is aimed at small businesses and self-employed traders, and will focus on quick and simple ways to sell online, new ways to generate income overnight, and how to keep in touch with existing customers and retain their business during lockdown.

A follow-up workshop on Wednesday, May 13, will explore ways to maximise business opportunities in a remote environment, along with guidance on managing staff remotely and remaining productive and focused.

Future workshops will look at using social media, digital marketing, and useful software and other tools.

Visit the booking page at eventbrite for more information, and to register to take part.

