Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Free Iyengar Yoga class on offer in Sidmouth

PUBLISHED: 11:00 13 January 2019

Yoga instructor Barbara Vidion, during a retreat in Spain. Picture: Eddie Pond

Yoga instructor Barbara Vidion, during a retreat in Spain. Picture: Eddie Pond

Eddie Pond

Instructor offers beginners’ session to celebrate Iyengar Yoga Day

An Iyengar yoga class. Picture: Eddie PondAn Iyengar yoga class. Picture: Eddie Pond

There is a chance to try Iyengar Yoga free of charge in Sidmouth on Saturday, January 19.

A one and a half hour class is being held by instructor Barbara Vidion to celebrate Iyengar Yoga Day.

“Iyengar yoga is the world’s most widely practised method of yoga and National Iyengar Yoga Day is a great opportunity for people to discover the benefits for themselves,” she said. “The class will be suitable for beginners and there will be an opportunity to chat afterwards over a cup of tea and biscuits.”

She explained that this style of yoga was invented by BKS Iyengar and is characterised by great attention to detail and a focus on precise body alignment. Teachers practice and study for a minimum of five years before they can instruct students; Barbara herself has been teaching it since 2003.

The free class is at Primley Road URC Hall, starting at 10am. Visit Barbara’s website barbaravidionyoga.com to contact her for further details.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Sidmouth has a fatberg; but what is it?

Example of a fatberg. Picture: Thames Water

Enormous fatberg discovered in East Devon sewer

The fatberg under Sidmouth. Picture: South West Water

Footage shows county’s largest fatberg in Sidmouth sewer

The fatberg under Sidmouth. Picture: South West Water

Could this be Sidbury’s secret wartime bunker?

A model of what an operational base might have looked like. CREDIT: STAYBEHINDS.COM

Alarming figures revealed in education survey

Sidmouth Primary School. Ref shs 52 18TI 7237. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

O’Connor at the double in Sidmouth Warriors U11s win

Goal!

Ottery Library to host wellbeing course

Start the new year on a happy note with the Rock Choir in Sidmouth

Singing gives people a natural high and boosts mental wellbeing. Picture: Jon Robinson-Pratt

Free Iyengar Yoga class on offer in Sidmouth

Yoga instructor Barbara Vidion, during a retreat in Spain. Picture: Eddie Pond

Flying high - a pilot’s life

Stuart Morton with the Global Express XRS Plane that I fly after landing in Stansted. Picture: Stuart Morton
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists