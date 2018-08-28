Free Iyengar Yoga class on offer in Sidmouth

Instructor offers beginners’ session to celebrate Iyengar Yoga Day

There is a chance to try Iyengar Yoga free of charge in Sidmouth on Saturday, January 19.

A one and a half hour class is being held by instructor Barbara Vidion to celebrate Iyengar Yoga Day.

“Iyengar yoga is the world’s most widely practised method of yoga and National Iyengar Yoga Day is a great opportunity for people to discover the benefits for themselves,” she said. “The class will be suitable for beginners and there will be an opportunity to chat afterwards over a cup of tea and biscuits.”

She explained that this style of yoga was invented by BKS Iyengar and is characterised by great attention to detail and a focus on precise body alignment. Teachers practice and study for a minimum of five years before they can instruct students; Barbara herself has been teaching it since 2003.

The free class is at Primley Road URC Hall, starting at 10am. Visit Barbara’s website barbaravidionyoga.com to contact her for further details.