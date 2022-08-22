Free Pilates sessions in Sidmouth this week

Two free Pilates sessions, open to all abilities, will take place in Sidmouth on Thursday, August 25.

They are being run by qualified instructor Rachel Russell, who is also an occupational therapist in musculoskeletal rehabilitation. She discovered the benefits of Pilates 24 years ago when she suffered from a back problem; after two years of attending Pilates classes and practising at home, the problem was cured.

She said: “Pilates compliments general health and fitness, keeps you flexible, encourages overall body toning, and strengthens core muscles as well as the whole body, and can also be practised alongside pain management for the following conditions: fibromyalgia, osteoarthritis, osteoporosis and arthritic conditions, hypermobility, back injuries, whiplash injuries and general wear and tear in hips, shoulders and knees. Pilates can also reduce pain and strengthen areas of the body affected by disease or injury.

“For me, Pilates was a turning point in my own health and inspired me to continue to empower others through movement. With clients attending from a wide range of health and fitness backgrounds, my classes are inclusive, friendly and fun, with exercises provided for all levels of ability. Whether an individual is attending to rehabilitate themselves from a health issue or operation, or just as part of their general health and fitness, I truly believe that Pilates caters to you.”

The sessions are at the Old Meeting Unitarian Chapel, running from 6pm until 7pm and at 7.15pm until 8.15pm. Anyone wanting to attend should text Rachel on 07952 941531to book their place, and bring their own mat and a pillow or towel.