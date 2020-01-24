Advanced search

Free pop-up shop space on offer in Sidmouth

PUBLISHED: 07:00 25 January 2020

Steven Kendall-Tory outside his shop. Picture: Philippa Davies

Steven Kendall-Tory outside his shop. Picture: Philippa Davies

Philippa Davies

A Sidmouth retailer is giving start-up businesses 'a leg-up' by offering them temporary display space in his shop.

Steven Kendall-Tory, of the boutique Flaunt It, said he wants to give small entrepreneurs a chance to 'test the water' and find out how well their products sell on the high street. "It's going to be a taster space," he said. "They won't be able to move in and have a shop, but come in and show off their wares to their best.

"They'll basically have a small shop space to themselves for a week."

Mr Kendall-Tory said he would like the products on show to complement his own stock, but he is is 'open to anything'.

"People should make an appointment to come in, and pitch to me what their ideas are, it's as simple as that," he said.

Anyone interested can contact him on 01395 577 3763 or visit Flaunt It at 1, Fore Street, Sidmouth.

