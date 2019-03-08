Digital Decoded - free seminars on how to win at SEO

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 12:30 01 September 2019

Tony Southgate.

Archant

So, you've created (or updated) your company website, it looks great, and you've shared it in every way you know. People searching for what you're offering will find you online and start buying, enquiring, booking and reviewing … won't they?

Unfortunately, this won't happen without good Search Engine Optimisation -the knack of making sure your website answers the questions your target audience are asking. But it's not simply about scattering keywords and phrases around the site. Google and other search engines have become incredibly sophisticated in recent years, and the information on your website and about your business has to be presented in a certain way if it's going to tick the right boxes in terms of what their 'web crawlers' are looking for.

Our Digital Decoded seminars will demystify digital marketing, and this year's events are going to focus on SEO. Yes, it's vast, technical, detailed, and there are elements of it which are secretive and insular. But we will give you the information you need to use it effectively.

The seminars are presented by Archant's Tony Southgate, in a way that is easily understandable to those new to SEO (actual humans), but they also cover the tech side of things, so that the SEO savants (possibly androids) among you realise we know our onions.

For example:

What do you need to know and understand about SEO? How search engines work, and how you can make them work for you.

How do people behave when looking for products and services online, and what do they want at each stage of their buying journey? How tweaks to your website can make sure it meets those needs.

OK Google - what is voice search? How it works, and how you can take advantage of it.

What is Local Search? How it differs from general searches, and how you can show up for searches with a local intent.

How is SEO evolving - what will it be like in 2020? How the tactics you use need to change, as algorithms and search results pages do, to make sure you get found in the coming year.

There will also be optional breakout sessions after each seminar, where you can get one-to-one time with our tech team who will be able to offer tailored help and suggestions for your business.

Digital Decoded workshops will be held at two venues:

Wednesday, September 25 - The Royal Beacon Hotel, Exmouth (8.30am and 11.30am).

Thursday, September 26 - Escot Estate, Ottery St Mary (8.30am, 11.30am and 2.30am).

More information and booking at www.archanthub.co.uk/digitaldecoded or call Tiffany Lewis on 01934 422568.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

