News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Sidmouth Herald > News

Free tennis and computers offered to Sidmouth's Ukrainians

person

Philippa Davies

Published: 3:39 PM August 8, 2022
Sidmouth Tennis Club house

Sidmouth Tennis Club house - Credit: Sidmouth Tennis Club

Ukrainians who have resettled in Sidmouth are being offered free membership of the town’s tennis club. 

The club is holding an open afternoon on Saturday, August 13 from 2pm until 4.30pm to show them around. 

Sidmouth Tennis Club chairman Peter Clark and the treasurer of the Sidmouth Cricket, Tennis and Croquet Club, Paul Griew, are offering the free membership so that the Ukrainians can enjoy using the facilities and also broaden their social networks. 

Meanwhile, retired consultant Kit Woodcock, who provides computer services to charities, is helping Woolbrook News with their activities supporting Ukrainians living locally, led by the shop’s owner Teresa Loynd. He is appealing for donations of unwanted computer equipment that can be passed on to Ukrainians. He will clean and recondition the equipment free of charge. 

Kit is willing to collect the equipment and can be contacted by emailing kitwoodcock@btinternet.com or calling 01395 513352. 

Sidmouth News

Don't Miss

Devon and Cornwall Police

Police warn of cowboy traders in the local area

Philippa Davies

person
Stagecoach buses

Ottery councillors urge Stagecoach to reinstate late night bus service

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon
Sidmouth Horse Trials - Betley the Wonder Horse

Folk Festival review: a feast of fun and entertainment on Sunday

Delia Pemberton and Paul Strange

Logo Icon
Sidmouth firefighters helped cleaning the playground at Tipton primary school. Ref sho 0511-01-16SH.

Tipton St John school 'sees no future in flood risk village'

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon