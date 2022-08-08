Free tennis and computers offered to Sidmouth's Ukrainians

Ukrainians who have resettled in Sidmouth are being offered free membership of the town’s tennis club.

The club is holding an open afternoon on Saturday, August 13 from 2pm until 4.30pm to show them around.

Sidmouth Tennis Club chairman Peter Clark and the treasurer of the Sidmouth Cricket, Tennis and Croquet Club, Paul Griew, are offering the free membership so that the Ukrainians can enjoy using the facilities and also broaden their social networks.

Meanwhile, retired consultant Kit Woodcock, who provides computer services to charities, is helping Woolbrook News with their activities supporting Ukrainians living locally, led by the shop’s owner Teresa Loynd. He is appealing for donations of unwanted computer equipment that can be passed on to Ukrainians. He will clean and recondition the equipment free of charge.

Kit is willing to collect the equipment and can be contacted by emailing kitwoodcock@btinternet.com or calling 01395 513352.