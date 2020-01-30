Advanced search

Free events in Sidmouth focus on mental well-being in the workplace

PUBLISHED: 07:00 31 January 2020

Julie Turner from the Well-being and Health Action Team.

Julie Turner from the Well-being and Health Action Team.

Archant

Bosses and employees in the Sid Valley are being offered free advice on preventing, and coping with, stress and anxiety in the workplace.

Two workshops are taking place in Sidmouth in March, organised by the Well-being and Health Action Team (WHAT), part of Sid Valley HELP.

Julie Turner from WHAT said: "The idea is to get a greater understanding for all of us on aspects of mental health and wellbeing, and for employees and employers to think about their own well-being, and to consider some strategies that are very do-able within everyday life."

The workshops will look at the signs and symptoms of anxiety, stress and depression, and how people can support each other in the workplace.

They will be held at the Kingswood & Devoran Hotel on the Esplanade, on Monday, March 16 from 1pm until 2pm, and Thursday, March 19, from 8am until 9am.

Anyone who would like to attend is asked to email sidvalleyhelp@gmail.com or call 01395 892 011.

Most Read

REFUSED: Plans to build seven homes in heart of Sidmouth would cause ‘unacceptable loss’ of privacy

Plans to build seven homes above Housewares in Fore Street, Sidmouth, have been refused. Picture: Google

Food and families festival organisers defend move away from town centre

Ottery St Mary Food and Families Festival.

‘Star’ joiners carving out an impressive career

Louis Adey and Regan Meadowcroft with the example of their work that earned them their certificates. Picture: Philippa Davies

Fraudsters impersonate police in cash scam across East Devon

The police leaflet about the scam. Picture: Philippa Davies

Hazardous driving as parts of Devon set to face wintry conditions overnight

Gritting lorries will be out in force across Devon.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

REFUSED: Plans to build seven homes in heart of Sidmouth would cause ‘unacceptable loss’ of privacy

Plans to build seven homes above Housewares in Fore Street, Sidmouth, have been refused. Picture: Google

Food and families festival organisers defend move away from town centre

Ottery St Mary Food and Families Festival.

‘Star’ joiners carving out an impressive career

Louis Adey and Regan Meadowcroft with the example of their work that earned them their certificates. Picture: Philippa Davies

Fraudsters impersonate police in cash scam across East Devon

The police leaflet about the scam. Picture: Philippa Davies

Hazardous driving as parts of Devon set to face wintry conditions overnight

Gritting lorries will be out in force across Devon.

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

SOHC men’s 2nd XI extend unbeaten run to eight games with terrific win at Bridport

SOHC men in action. Picture: Andrew Coley

Free events in Sidmouth focus on mental well-being in the workplace

Julie Turner from the Well-being and Health Action Team.

Drug dealer who supplied customers in Exeter churchyard jailed for six years

John Gill has been jailed for six years. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Sidmouth men land first Devon InterClub success with win over Dawlish

The top rink for Sidmouth in the InterClub success over Dawlish. Picture: SBC

Sidmouth Winter League joy for Roberts, Dorliac and Shepherd

Golf club and ball
Drive 24