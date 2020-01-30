Free events in Sidmouth focus on mental well-being in the workplace

Julie Turner from the Well-being and Health Action Team. Archant

Bosses and employees in the Sid Valley are being offered free advice on preventing, and coping with, stress and anxiety in the workplace.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Two workshops are taking place in Sidmouth in March, organised by the Well-being and Health Action Team (WHAT), part of Sid Valley HELP.

Julie Turner from WHAT said: "The idea is to get a greater understanding for all of us on aspects of mental health and wellbeing, and for employees and employers to think about their own well-being, and to consider some strategies that are very do-able within everyday life."

The workshops will look at the signs and symptoms of anxiety, stress and depression, and how people can support each other in the workplace.

They will be held at the Kingswood & Devoran Hotel on the Esplanade, on Monday, March 16 from 1pm until 2pm, and Thursday, March 19, from 8am until 9am.

Anyone who would like to attend is asked to email sidvalleyhelp@gmail.com or call 01395 892 011.