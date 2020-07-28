Advanced search

Magnifique! Ottery’s ‘French Chef’ Paul achieves Hospiscare fundraising target

PUBLISHED: 08:00 29 July 2020

Paul Godfrey with Toni Hiscocks from Hospiscare. Picture; Toni Hiscocks

Paul Godfrey with Toni Hiscocks from Hospiscare. Picture; Toni Hiscocks

Toni Hiscocks

Ottery’s ‘French chef’ is hanging up his whites after raising more than £4,000 for Hospiscare by doing odd jobs while wearing his distinctive outfit.

Paul Godfrey cooked up the idea of helping people who were housebound during lockdown, along with key workers and those in the NHS.

Dressed as the French chef mascot of Ottery Food and Families Festival, he walked around the streets near his home in Slade Close, offering to carry out minor house and garden work in exchange for a donation to the charity.

He also organised several online auctions with lots donated by local businesses.

Having exceeded his £4,000 target by £200, Mr Godfrey said it was time for him to have a rest.

He described the months of fundraising as ‘a good adventure’.

“It was just seeing people’s faces,” he said. “Me, looking a right idiot in my French Chef outfit, it put a smile on people’s faces.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Sidholme Hotel put on open market, but local bid still ‘on the table’

A view of the hotel's exterior. Picture: John McGregor

‘Enjoy Sidmouth’s fringe folk events, but park responsibly’

Irresponsible parking in Sidmouth. Picture: Archant

‘Sidmouth being invaded by onions!’

Hardly a bluebell is to be seen where many used to be in the Byes - with lots of large patches of wild onion growing.

Great turnout for retiring Ottery vicar’s farewell service

A picture of Ottery Church and a wheelbarrow filled with red wine were presented to the Revd Weston. Picture; Jan-Eric Osterlund

Kennaway House hosts its first craft fair since lockdown

P3020-23-09TI Kennaway House Sidmouth. Picture: Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Sidholme Hotel put on open market, but local bid still ‘on the table’

A view of the hotel's exterior. Picture: John McGregor

‘Enjoy Sidmouth’s fringe folk events, but park responsibly’

Irresponsible parking in Sidmouth. Picture: Archant

‘Sidmouth being invaded by onions!’

Hardly a bluebell is to be seen where many used to be in the Byes - with lots of large patches of wild onion growing.

Great turnout for retiring Ottery vicar’s farewell service

A picture of Ottery Church and a wheelbarrow filled with red wine were presented to the Revd Weston. Picture; Jan-Eric Osterlund

Kennaway House hosts its first craft fair since lockdown

P3020-23-09TI Kennaway House Sidmouth. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Magnifique! Ottery’s ‘French Chef’ Paul achieves Hospiscare fundraising target

Paul Godfrey with Toni Hiscocks from Hospiscare. Picture; Toni Hiscocks

Sidmouth and Exmouth fire engines called to burning car

Fire engine. Ref exe 18 17TI 1990. Picture: Terry Ife

Quiz time! How good is your sporting general knowledge?

Sports Quiz header

Sidmouth Golf Club members celebrate a very special birthday

Sidmouth lady captain Penny Lyne presents Janet Humberstone with a bunch of flowers on behalf of all at the club.Picture; SGC

After 416 matches Gillham hits his maiden six for Tipton, but is then run out – twice!

Tipton batsman David Thayre who scored 33 in the 22-run defeat at the hands of Exeter-based Bakers CC. Picture: PHIL WRIGHT