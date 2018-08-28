Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Fresh calls in wake of ‘near miss’ between school children and lorries on Sidmouth road

PUBLISHED: 12:19 31 January 2019

A large lorry became trapped trying to turn on Alexandria Road prompting fresh concerns from parents and councillors. Picture: Sarah Hall

A large lorry became trapped trying to turn on Alexandria Road prompting fresh concerns from parents and councillors. Picture: Sarah Hall

Archant

Fresh calls have been made to stop large lorries using Alexandria Road, with concerns raised about the safety of schoolchildren.

Parents said there were two incidents last Thursday morning (January 24) along the road when vehicles became ‘stuck’ trying to turn into the industrial estate, with youngsters having to be moved out of the way.

Councillor Louise Cole has called on Devon County Council (DCC) to work with residents to find a solution to the ongoing problem which leaves damage to properties and vehicles along the road.

The town councillor said residents have called for options such as rerouting large vehicles, changing residents parking or considering a different road layout.

Cllr Cole said: “It is imperative that action is taken to stop this practice and to problem solve with DCC and East Devon District Council to find a solution to this inadequate infrastructure that is putting children’s safety at risk.”

She said the Sid Valley Neighbourhood Plan steering group called for a traffic review to improve roads in the town.

Cllr Cole said: “Approaches that mitigate the problems that we face now is needed but must be joined up, and I am concerned that we are not putting children’s safety first.

“It would be hard enough for a driver to see an adult from their cab high up when trying to reverse out of being stuck, let alone a child.”

In the East Devon Local Plan 0.5hectares is provided for employment use at the Alexandria Industrial Estate.

County councillor Stuart Hughes, cabinet member for highways, said if any planning application came forward to develop the site, DCC would recommend that the developer to either provide, or contribute towards, a new access into the estate from the B3176.

He added in this instance, the HGV’s involved had taken the correct route.

Cllr Hughes said: “In principle I support legislation which would enable us to introduce weight limits on the minor road network. But this would be very difficult to enforce as restrictions would need to include an exception for access to make deliveries for example. And how do you police it? New laws have to be enforced, and that costs money councils simply don’t have.”

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Ottery predator, who was caught by paedophile hunters, avoids jail

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Brainstorming meet-up held to pitch ideas to boost Sidmouth’s image

High Street, sidmouth. Ref shs 9252-25-15AW. Picture: Alex Walton

Apt faberg-themed poem written by Sidmouth resident

The fatberg under Sidmouth. Picture: South West Water

East Devon school announces closure due to snow – latest updates

Honiton has received a dusting of snow. Picture: Lydia Catling.

Ace the akita cross collie needs a forever home

Hannah and Sarah from ARC with Ace the Akita Collie cross. Ref sho 04 19TI 8756. Picture: Terry Ife

Most Read

Ottery predator, who was caught by paedophile hunters, avoids jail

#includeImage($article, 225)

Brainstorming meet-up held to pitch ideas to boost Sidmouth’s image

#includeImage($article, 225)

Apt faberg-themed poem written by Sidmouth resident

#includeImage($article, 225)

East Devon school announces closure due to snow – latest updates

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ace the akita cross collie needs a forever home

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

SOHC men’s third XI net fine point at Exeter-based Hornets

Hockey. Ref miscsp 45 17TI 3160. Picture: Terry Ife

Town game abandoned at half-time owing to the weather

Tipton fc. Ref miscsp 44-17TI 2485. Picture: Terry Ife

Otters all set for another big East Devon derby

Ottery away at East Budleigh. Ref shsp 02 19TI 7882. Picture: Terry Ife

Kubaczka stars as Sidmouth Raiders U15s win well at Whipton

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth RC’s Jessica Raynor in top 10 finish at the 2019 Blackdown Beast

The Sidmouth Mighty Green line up for the Blackdown Beast 2019.Picture SIDMOUTH RUNNING CLUB
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists