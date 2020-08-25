Advanced search

Friends of The Byes boosted by ‘fantastic’ response to anniversary month

PUBLISHED: 08:00 26 August 2020

A banner welcoming visitors to The Byes. Picture: Friends of The Byes

A banner welcoming visitors to The Byes. Picture: Friends of The Byes

Friends of The Byes

A month of 10th anniversary activities for Sidmouth’s Friends of The Byes is almost over, but has been so successful that further events are being organised.

Throughout August the group of volunteers has been displaying a welcome banner and photo displays at the riverside park, holding talks, and running guided walks every Saturday, with the last taking place on August 29.

Because of the positive feedback from residents and visitors, further seasonal walks will be held, and the group is actively inviting new members to come and help its autumn and winter planting and maintenance work.

Monica Matthews from Friends of The Byes described the public response as ‘fantastic’ and said: “There has been a lot of interest in our work with extremely generous donations as well as renewed vigour for people wanting to join as volunteers.

“The area we cover (from Tollhouse to Lymebourne) and the scope of our activities has come as a surprising revelation to some local people, and many visitors to Sidmouth also stopped by and told us how much they appreciate The Byes and our work.

“We still welcome more feedback about your experience and/or memories of The Byes.

“And there is still time to come and chat to us or book yourself on a guided walk on the last Saturday morning in August.

“Due to the success of these walks led by Kati FitzHenry there are plans to introduce seasonal walks throughout the year, so watch out for these.

“The group works in The Byes all the year round and autumn and winter are busy times for tree/hedge/bulb planting, maintenance, keeping paths clear and many other tasks.

“No previous experience is necessary to join and there are many light tasks as well. Tools are provided.”

The Friends of The Byes started in 2010 and has since worked to increase biodiversity in the National Trust-owned site, planting a community orchard, trees, hedges and a wildflower meadow.

For information on its new sponsorship scheme, email sponsorfotb@gmail.com

For tree sponsorship contact Carol Carless on 07786 152940. For more general information or to book a place on a walk email FotByes@gmail.com or contact Kati on 07817 041239.

