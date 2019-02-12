Advanced search

Friendship blossoms at Sundial Care Home

PUBLISHED: 17:35 27 February 2019

The 'troublesome two', Muriel Sleep and Gwen York, with Elizabeth Hunt from the care team. Picture: Sundial Care Home

The 'troublesome two', Muriel Sleep and Gwen York, with Elizabeth Hunt from the care team. Picture: Sundial Care Home

Sundial Care Home

They call themselves the ‘troublesome two’ and love spending time together

Whether it’s painting their nails, playing word games or tackling crossword puzzles, Muriel Sleep and and Gwen York are happiest doing it together.

The ladies, who call themselves the ‘troublesome two’, struck up a firm friendship when Muriel came to live at the Sundial Care Home in Tipton St John in December last year.

Gwen had moved in two months earlier, and although she felt at home from the start, she said she felt she was missing a ‘partner in crime’ who shared her interests.

Luckily, when Muriel arrived, they bonded immediately and became inseparable.

“I was nervous when I first arrived, but I latched on to Gwen straight away,” said Muriel.

The pair are pictured on what would have been Gwen’s 69th wedding anniversary. Sadly, her husband passed away 19 years ago, but every year since then, her bridesmaid Eileen has sent her a bouquet of flowers to mark the occasion.

The care team think Gwen and Muriel are a perfect testimony to the importance of friendship, and the solid bonds that can be made while living in a care home.

