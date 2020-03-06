Advanced search

Friendship Friday for Ottery St Mary retirees

PUBLISHED: 12:00 07 March 2020

The Tumbling Weir Court development

The Tumbling Weir Court development

Archant

An event to help older people reconnect with the wider community is being arranged at the new Tumbling Weir Court development in Ottery St Mary on Friday, March 20.

Named as 'Friendship Friday', the social event is aimed at the elderly living in and around Ottery St Mary, and will attune those who may feel isolated or lonely to an environment that is welcoming and inclusive.

Aimed at the over 60s, Tumbling Weir Court features a convivial communal lounge and this where the coffee and cake will be served at the get-together, between 11am and 1pm.

Geoff Bates, head of marketing at McCarthy and Stone, said: "Our forthcoming 'Friendship Friday' event is a great opportunity for anyone in the local area who is feeling isolated or who would simply like the company of others for a few hours."

Anyone interested in attending Friendship Friday should call 0800 310 0383

