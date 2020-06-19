From the archives: Ottery’s pesky pixie problem

The bellringers are led through the streets by the Pixies on Saturday eveninng.

With no Pixie Day taking place in Ottery this year, we take a look back at pesky pixies from days past.

Ottery Pixies.

The town’s residents may have spotted the mythical creatures about the town, normally around this time of year.

In the past, sneaky pixies have made their way through the town as part of the annual tradition which first took place in 1954.

The Pixie Day invasion sees youngsters dress up as the folklore creatures to re-enact the town legend.

Ottery Pixies stream through the streets on Saturday evening.

As part of the community day, the town’s youngsters dress up to recreate the 400-year-old tale where pixies scream and scamper to capture the bell ringers and take them to their cave.

The ringers are then paraded through the streets before breaking free and thwarting the pixies’ plot.

After the pixies are defeated, they are sent away for another year, and the party recommences in the square.