From the archives: Ottery’s pesky pixie problem

PUBLISHED: 12:00 21 June 2020

The bellringers are led through the streets by the Pixies on Saturday eveninng. Ref sho 1303-26-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

The bellringers are led through the streets by the Pixies on Saturday eveninng. Ref sho 1303-26-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

With no Pixie Day taking place in Ottery this year, we take a look back at pesky pixies from days past.

Ottery Pixies. Ref sho 1239-26-15SH. Picture: Simon HornOttery Pixies. Ref sho 1239-26-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

The town’s residents may have spotted the mythical creatures about the town, normally around this time of year.

In the past, sneaky pixies have made their way through the town as part of the annual tradition which first took place in 1954.

These are some of the pictures from previous pageants.

The Pixie Day invasion sees youngsters dress up as the folklore creatures to re-enact the town legend.

Ottery Pixies stream through the streets on Saturday evening. Ref sho 1224-26-15SH. Picture: Simon HornOttery Pixies stream through the streets on Saturday evening. Ref sho 1224-26-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

As part of the community day, the town’s youngsters dress up to recreate the 400-year-old tale where pixies scream and scamper to capture the bell ringers and take them to their cave.

The ringers are then paraded through the streets before breaking free and thwarting the pixies’ plot.

After the pixies are defeated, they are sent away for another year, and the party recommences in the square.

'Unique' Sidmouth coffee house Selleys for sale

Selleys coffee shop in Libra Court. Photo by Terry Ife ref shf 3571-44-12TI To order your copy of this photograph go to www.sidmouthherald.co.uk and click on myphotos24

Sidford resident's garden video chosen by Gardeners' World

Lucy in her garden. Picture: The Wheelers

Sidmouth will only be partially pedestrianised for three months

Parts of Sidmouth will be pedestrianised for three months

'Spectacular' cliff collapse caught on camera

The latest cliff collapse in Sidmouth. Picture: Kate Hudson

Two Sidmouth town councillors step down

Sidmouth Town Council office. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref shs 1290-21-11AW

Comments have been disabled on this article.

'Unique' Sidmouth coffee house Selleys for sale

Selleys coffee shop in Libra Court. Photo by Terry Ife ref shf 3571-44-12TI To order your copy of this photograph go to www.sidmouthherald.co.uk and click on myphotos24

Sidford resident's garden video chosen by Gardeners' World

Lucy in her garden. Picture: The Wheelers

Sidmouth will only be partially pedestrianised for three months

Parts of Sidmouth will be pedestrianised for three months

'Spectacular' cliff collapse caught on camera

The latest cliff collapse in Sidmouth. Picture: Kate Hudson

Two Sidmouth town councillors step down

Sidmouth Town Council office. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref shs 1290-21-11AW

From the archives: Ottery's pesky pixie problem

The bellringers are led through the streets by the Pixies on Saturday eveninng. Ref sho 1303-26-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Support pours in for Sidmouth woman's legal action over Covid-19 deaths in care homes

Cathy Gardner with her father, Michael Gibson. Picture: Supplied by Cathy Gardner

Sidmouth CC XIs and Saturday, June 20 action in bygone seasons

Sidmouth 1st team (in bat) Vs Braunton (bowling), Saturday 15th May. Neil Hancock. Picture by Alex Walton, shsp 3058-20-10AW

Non-League football and a possible return date - latest news

East Devon skateparks to remain closed

Exmouth's skatepark.
