Fruity wines from France

PUBLISHED: 07:00 14 September 2019

Garraud Château coté route Horizontal.

Garraud Château coté route Horizontal.

Archant

Fiona Taylor, of Christopher Piper Wines, discusses wines from Bordeaux

Garraud and La Tour de ByGarraud and La Tour de By

September is a month for talking about Bordeaux wines.

At Christopher Piper Wines we generally don't put any wines out on our shelves that aren't drinking perfectly right now, plus we taste them on a general basis ourselves so we know the styles of the wines.

So if you like them stern and chewy, soft and elegant, muscly and fruity, we can help you choose one that suits.

We have two firm favourites at the moment. Château Garraud 2014 is from Lalande de Pomerol and is so finely tuned by mother nature and good vineyard management that is hard to conceive of how it could be any better.

It is stunningly concentrated, jam-packed with super-rounded ripe blackcurrant fruit.

The tannins are not in the least bit harsh making the wine hard to resist even when relatively young.

The finish is incredibly long. One of the finest Garraud for many a year.

The new generation that is now in charge at this splendid 32 hectare property has managed to elevate Château Garraud into star-status in a comparatively short space of time.

The vineyards are situated in the prime zone of Néac, where all the region's most respected châteaux are to be found.

The dynamic Jean-Marc Nony is employing Michel Rolland as consultant oenologist and minute attention to detail has resulted in a run of vintages which are nothing short of spectacular.

Our second favourite is Chateau La Tour de By 2010, a Cru Bourgeois Supérieur from Médoc.

This is a brilliantly executed 2010 with classic dark plum and 'a point' cherries on the nose with well-integrated tannins on the palate, a big concentrated mouthful of rich summer berries and a finely-tuned finish.

Excellent wine making and very good value. Marc Pagès, who currently manages the property, makes a rigorous selection when he chooses his final cuvées to bottle, discarding anything that does not come up to scratch.

These are always deep-coloured, full-flavoured and concentrated wines with a clearly defined, black-berry fruitiness.

Both of course (and many others) available at Christopher Piper Wines shop in Ottery and online.

To read more features from East Devon Resident, click here.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

