Fuel poverty levels on the rise in Devon

PUBLISHED: 09:11 26 November 2020 | UPDATED: 09:11 26 November 2020

Fuel poverty Picture: Getty Images

Fuel poverty levels are high in Devon, and while projects like Healthy Homes for Wellbeing, run by Exeter Community Energy (ECOE) have been tackling this issue head on with their dedicated service, there is still a high level of demand for support.

The Winter Warmth campaign from ECOE, now in its second year, highlights the issues of fuel poverty and hard to heat homes faced by local residents each and every winter.

Having recently launched this year’s campaign, ECOE is seeking donations for their Healthy Homes Hardship Fund, which it hopes will make a world of difference.

The Healthy Homes Hardship Fund provides small grants for households struggling to make ends meet.

These grants will help provide things like an oil-filled electric heater or blankets, paying for boiler repairs, vouchers for topping up prepayment meters or replacing a broken fridge or cooker.

Donating unneeded winter fuel payments to the Winter Warmth campaign helps local people play an active and significant role in reducing fuel poverty and hardship this winter. Donations can be made via Campaign’s Just Giving page at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/HHWinterWarmth-20 or by calling 0800 772 3617.

