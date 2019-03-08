Gallery
Thirsty work at Sidmouth Regatta three-legged race
PUBLISHED: 16:59 24 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:09 24 August 2019
Tony Charnock
Sidmouth Regatta is underway with races on and off the water.
The three-legged race at Sidmouth Regatta 2019, Picture: Tony Charnock
Tony Charnock took these incredible photos of the event's annual three-legged race, which takes competitors around six of Sidmouth's pubs.
The race was certainly thirsty work for participants who tried to complete the course as quickly as they could.
The three-legged race at Sidmouth Regatta 2019, Picture: Tony Charnock
The event encourages participants to dress-up with many fantastic fancy dress outfits including the Flinstones, Peter Pan, members of Queen and flappers.
There is still plenty to enjoy at Sidmouth Regatta this evening and on Sunday.
The three-legged race at Sidmouth Regatta 2019, Picture: Tony Charnock
