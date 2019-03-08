Advanced search

Thirsty work at Sidmouth Regatta three-legged race

PUBLISHED: 16:59 24 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:09 24 August 2019

The three-legged race at Sidmouth Regatta 2019, Picture: Tony Charnock

The three-legged race at Sidmouth Regatta 2019, Picture: Tony Charnock

Tony Charnock

Sidmouth Regatta is underway with races on and off the water.

The three-legged race at Sidmouth Regatta 2019, Picture: Tony CharnockThe three-legged race at Sidmouth Regatta 2019, Picture: Tony Charnock

Tony Charnock took these incredible photos of the event's annual three-legged race, which takes competitors around six of Sidmouth's pubs.

The race was certainly thirsty work for participants who tried to complete the course as quickly as they could.

The three-legged race at Sidmouth Regatta 2019, Picture: Tony CharnockThe three-legged race at Sidmouth Regatta 2019, Picture: Tony Charnock

The event encourages participants to dress-up with many fantastic fancy dress outfits including the Flinstones, Peter Pan, members of Queen and flappers.

There is still plenty to enjoy at Sidmouth Regatta this evening and on Sunday.

The three-legged race at Sidmouth Regatta 2019, Picture: Tony CharnockThe three-legged race at Sidmouth Regatta 2019, Picture: Tony Charnock

Find out more here

The three-legged race at Sidmouth Regatta 2019, Picture: Tony CharnockThe three-legged race at Sidmouth Regatta 2019, Picture: Tony Charnock

The three-legged race at Sidmouth Regatta 2019, Picture: Tony CharnockThe three-legged race at Sidmouth Regatta 2019, Picture: Tony Charnock

The three-legged race at Sidmouth Regatta 2019, Picture: Tony CharnockThe three-legged race at Sidmouth Regatta 2019, Picture: Tony Charnock

The three-legged race at Sidmouth Regatta 2019, Picture: Tony CharnockThe three-legged race at Sidmouth Regatta 2019, Picture: Tony Charnock

The three-legged race at Sidmouth Regatta 2019, Picture: Tony CharnockThe three-legged race at Sidmouth Regatta 2019, Picture: Tony Charnock

The three-legged race at Sidmouth Regatta 2019, Picture: Tony CharnockThe three-legged race at Sidmouth Regatta 2019, Picture: Tony Charnock

The three-legged race at Sidmouth Regatta 2019, Picture: Tony CharnockThe three-legged race at Sidmouth Regatta 2019, Picture: Tony Charnock

The three-legged race at Sidmouth Regatta 2019, Picture: Tony CharnockThe three-legged race at Sidmouth Regatta 2019, Picture: Tony Charnock

The three-legged race at Sidmouth Regatta 2019, Picture: Tony CharnockThe three-legged race at Sidmouth Regatta 2019, Picture: Tony Charnock

The three-legged race at Sidmouth Regatta 2019, Picture: Tony CharnockThe three-legged race at Sidmouth Regatta 2019, Picture: Tony Charnock

The three-legged race at Sidmouth Regatta 2019, Picture: Tony CharnockThe three-legged race at Sidmouth Regatta 2019, Picture: Tony Charnock

The three-legged race at Sidmouth Regatta 2019, Picture: Tony CharnockThe three-legged race at Sidmouth Regatta 2019, Picture: Tony Charnock

The three-legged race at Sidmouth Regatta 2019, Picture: Tony CharnockThe three-legged race at Sidmouth Regatta 2019, Picture: Tony Charnock

The three-legged race at Sidmouth Regatta 2019, Picture: Tony CharnockThe three-legged race at Sidmouth Regatta 2019, Picture: Tony Charnock

The three-legged race at Sidmouth Regatta 2019, Picture: Tony CharnockThe three-legged race at Sidmouth Regatta 2019, Picture: Tony Charnock

The three-legged race at Sidmouth Regatta 2019, Picture: Tony CharnockThe three-legged race at Sidmouth Regatta 2019, Picture: Tony Charnock

The three-legged race at Sidmouth Regatta 2019, Picture: Tony CharnockThe three-legged race at Sidmouth Regatta 2019, Picture: Tony Charnock

The three-legged race at Sidmouth Regatta 2019, Picture: Tony CharnockThe three-legged race at Sidmouth Regatta 2019, Picture: Tony Charnock

The three-legged race at Sidmouth Regatta 2019, Picture: Tony CharnockThe three-legged race at Sidmouth Regatta 2019, Picture: Tony Charnock

The three-legged race at Sidmouth Regatta 2019, Picture: Tony CharnockThe three-legged race at Sidmouth Regatta 2019, Picture: Tony Charnock

The three-legged race at Sidmouth Regatta 2019, Picture: Tony CharnockThe three-legged race at Sidmouth Regatta 2019, Picture: Tony Charnock

The three-legged race at Sidmouth Regatta 2019, Picture: Tony CharnockThe three-legged race at Sidmouth Regatta 2019, Picture: Tony Charnock

The three-legged race at Sidmouth Regatta 2019, Picture: Tony CharnockThe three-legged race at Sidmouth Regatta 2019, Picture: Tony Charnock

The three-legged race at Sidmouth Regatta 2019, Picture: Tony CharnockThe three-legged race at Sidmouth Regatta 2019, Picture: Tony Charnock

The three-legged race at Sidmouth Regatta 2019, Picture: Tony CharnockThe three-legged race at Sidmouth Regatta 2019, Picture: Tony Charnock

Comments have been disabled on this article.

